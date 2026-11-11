The Baltimore Ravens' 2026 Rookie Class: On-Field Performance Analysis

This article reviews the performance of the Baltimore Ravens' 2026 rookie class in recent games. It features insights into player roles, injuries, and statistics, providing a detailed analysis of how first-year players are integrating into the team across offensive and defensive positions.

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Fagnano looks to throw in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. They are in an AFC North division in which every other team has a record above .500, and after falling to 4-5, they deservedly sit at the bottom of the standings heading into next week. Drafted and undrafted first-year players saw extensive playing time in all three phases.

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The only rookie who was a healthy scratch was fourth-round wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, while fifth-round running back Adam Randall wasn't activated from short-term injured reserve in his fifth week of eligibility. Seventh-round defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny is on the practice squad and has yet to be elevated. The first-round interior offensive lineman made his return to the lineup much sooner than expected after only missing one game with an MCL sprain.

Ioane played all 56 of the Ravens' snaps on offense and didn't look hobbled when executing his blocking assignments on runs, screens and in pass protection. Not sure who it is, but he tilts his body and gets his playside shoulder into the gap that makes overtaking damn near impossible. The second-rounder saw a reduction in his playing time on defense, with his 22 snaps in that phase of the game being the third lowest of the season.

While Young didn't fill up or even log a stat in the box score, his underrated grunt work as a stalwart run defender didn't go unnoticed as he played a key role in limiting the Jaguars' rushing attack to a season-low 77 yards. Despite playing nearly 60% of the Ravens' total offensive snaps with 32, the third-rounder didn't get any chances to make plays in the passing game, as it marked his first game without being targeted.

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Lane didn't play on special teams at all and was called for a false start once. The scope of the passing game was quite limited, overall. The fourth-rounder was back to playing near his average number of offensive snaps for the season, with 30, and recorded his first reception since Week 4, before he sustained a hand injury.

Hibner reeled in the first of his two targets for a five-yard gain and first down on the Ravens' second drive of the game. His second target came on what would've been the Ravens' biggest play through the air of the game on a trick play, but he wasn't able to corral the pass after it got tipped on its way to him.

, the fifth-rounder dressed for the game after being a healthy scratch last week, but didn't log any playing time on defense in his third straight appearance. Rivers was only on the field for a single snap on special teams and made it count by recording his second assisted tackle of the season on the last kickoff of the game in the fourth quarter.

The fifth-rounder played his fewest offensive snaps since Week 2 for the third week in a row with just nine, and he had his four-game streak of recording at least one target and one reception snapped. While he didn't log either, Cuevas saw the field for nine snaps on special teams, tied for the second-most of his career.

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens kicker Jake Moody is congratulated by punter Ryan Eckley on a successful field goal in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The sixth-round specialist had another strong outing with five punts for 241 yards, with an average of 48.2 yards per punt and a long of 55.

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Eckley had one touchback and was able to pin the Jaguars back inside their own 20-yard line three times, with the deepest being at the opposing three-yard line on his very first boot. Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Fagnano calls for the snap in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The undrafted free agent went from being thrust into his first regular-season action off the bench in Week 8 after bothin the first half to making his first career start on a short week. As if the odds weren't already stacked against him, he was dealing with an ankle injury of his own, inclement weather, and the Ravens' offensive line struggled to run the ball or hold up in pass protection long enough for him to regularly get through his progressions in obvious passing situations.

Fagnano went 10-of-18 for 60 passing yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions and a passer rating of 22.7. Despite being hobbled, he was able to pick up a pair of first downs with his legs, with one coming on a surprise zone read and the other on a nine-yard scramble where he made a defender miss in space.

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten is tackled by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Ethan Burke in the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The undrafted free agent saw a slight reduction in playing time from last week but still saw the field for the second-most defensive snaps of the season with 25, which accounted for a season-high 44.6% of the team's total.

His 23 snaps on special teams ranked first among all rookies and were the third-most on the team. Burke was very impressive as an edge setter against the run, where he consistently stacked and shed blockers on his way to recording three total tackles, including a pair of solos. Josh is a writer for Baltimore Ravens On SI focusing primarily on original content and reporting.

He provides analysis, breakdowns, profiles, and reports on important news and transactions from and about the Ravens. His professional resume as a sports reporter includes covering local events, teams, and athletes in his hometown of Anchorage, Alaska for Anchorage Daily News. His coverage on the Ravens and other NFL teams has been featured on Heavy.com/sports, Maryland Sports Blog and most recently Baltimore Beatdown from 2021 until 2025.