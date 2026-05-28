The Bad Part of Being Good

Conscientiousness is a trait that generally helps people succeed. It can also lead to anxiety, self-doubt, and burnout. Here are three ways to address these downsides.

Despite its advantages, extreme forms of conscientiousness can lead to to anxiety, self-doubt, and burnout. Conscientious people benefit from turning toward uncertainty and emotion while letting go of problem-solving.

The challenge for conscientious people is not to lower standards but to increase flexibility and balance.practice are also among the most capable and responsible. They are hardworking, and they hold themselves to high standards. In other words, they are very good at being"good.

", responsibility, hard work, and orderliness, is generally advantageous. Conscientious people tend to do better at work, maintain healthier relationships, and even live longer, in part, because they follow medical advice and take care of themselves.anxiety and inhibition. A strong drive for orderliness can lead to obsessive control of one's environment. The pursuit of excellence can becomeConscientiousness is not, in itself, a moral virtue.

It is a personality trait that describes a spectrum of inherited tendencies and environmental influences. In modern life, conscientiousness is rewarded so powerfully that its costs tend to go unexamined. In my psychotherapy practice, I often see the downside of the intense effort to be good. Extremely conscientious people often struggle with a pervasive sense ofabout falling short of their obligations to others and their expectations for themselves.

Their need for order and control fuels anxiety, and their intolerance of uncertainty can paralyzeWhen these strains on the conscientious person bring them into therapy, their first instinct is often to try harder, seeing therapy as a new way to address their deficits. When confronted with the possibility that their standards are self-punishing, they tend to worry that they are being asked to fail themselves or others.

I try to help conscientious people see that their ideals are not necessarily too high, but may be too rigid. A useful analogy here is the overtrained. Imagine a distance runner who has built her fitness steadily over years, increasing her mileage, intensifying her speed work, getting faster and more competitive. Her intense training helps her meet her.

But eventually, overuse injuries slow her down despite her overall fitness. In this case, the solution isn't to stop running or accept being slower. It is to build in more recovery and, crucially, to strengthen the muscles and connective tissue she's been taking for granted. The extremely conscientious person is in a similar position.

Their drive and discipline have genuinely served them well. The answer isn't to dismantle those traits, but to"train" aspects of themselves that they have neglected to bring more balance to their lives. Anxiety and avoidance are locked in a self-reinforcing cycle: We tend to avoid the things that make us anxious, and this avoidance reinforces and intensifies the anxiety. Avoiding uncertainty offers a temporary and false sense of control.

Gradually and progressively approaching the situations that trigger anxiety is the foundation of exposure therapy, one of the most well-supported interventions in psychotherapy. Starting with small steps, experiencing anxiety, noticing one's worst fears aren’t realized, one can learn to move past the triggers and engage in behaviors that have been avoided.

In practice, this can look quite modest: sending an email after editing it once, rather than revising it five times to anticipate every possible reaction; submitting a project despite lingering doubts; sharing a difficult feeling with someone you trust. For the conscientious person, accepting uncertainty in these small ways can feel like leaping into the unknown. Pushing through what seems like trivial discomforts is the path toward more meaningful change.

Conscientiousness includes careful control of strong emotions, which is often appropriate, especially in professional contexts. However, emotional inhibition is problematic when it fails to adapt to the context. Relationships often involve friction. Effective communication sometimes means disappointing someone, saying something uncomfortable, or asking for what you need.

Conscientious people often default to passive accommodation and then, when pushed too far, snap with It can also be a challenge for conscientious people to share vulnerable emotions in appropriate contexts. Sharing feelings of sadness, hurt, and worry with our closest friends and family allows us to feel closer to themallows them to feel closer to us. Conscientious people usually benefit from pushing themselves to share more vulnerable emotions with trusted others.

Perhaps the most counterintuitive challenge for the conscientious person is simply to stop trying so hard. The same capacity for focused, effortful thinking that makes them effective can also make them prone to rumination and worry, spinning in thought about problems that aren't immediately solvable. They find it hard to step out of problem-solving mode.

When I ask people who are stuck in problem-solving where they naturally let go of that mode, the answers are consistent: physical exercise, time in nature, creative activities, playing with children, and socializing with friends. Cultivating more time and, and rest is an obvious place to start. These kinds of activities aren’t merely a break from real work; they nourish cognitive and emotional capacities that effortful problem-solving tends to neglect.practices are also a powerful antidote to overthinking.

Although sometimes oversold, mindfulness includes a family of well-researched practices that directly address rumination and rigid thinking.is a genuine counterbalance to the analytic tendencies of the conscientious mind. By focusing on breathing and bodily sensations while letting thoughts and emotions pass, mindfulness challenges our minds' tendency to get stuck in overthinking. , drugs, and electronic media. I find that conscientious people are more vulnerable to these vices, despite, and sometimes because of, their rigid efforts at self-control.

There is no harm in limited"escapes" to relax, but for many people with self-punishing standards, these behaviors can fuel avoidance and become obsessive. Psychotherapy is also a way of loosening the rigid thought patterns in the mind. The non-judgmental and open-ended exploration of one’s experience with a therapist can create an opportunity to tune in to emotions beneath the surface, to practice sharing them with others, and to see more clearly the cost of rigid ideals.

Exploring one’s worries and emotional life with an experienced therapist can be a powerful form of help for the conscientious person. Of course, the avoidance of emotion and aThe conscientious person's instinct, when struggling, is to try harder. The insights from psychotherapy offer a different path: Let go of effortful control, turn toward what's uncomfortable, including emotion, and invest in the parts of life that have been starved by the struggle to be good. 1.

Stephan, Y., Sutin, A. R., Luchetti, M., & Terracciano, A. . Facets of conscientiousness and longevity: Findings from the Health and Retirement Study.4. Jensen, P. S., Mrazek, D., Knapp, P. K., Steinberg, L., Pfeffer, C., Schowalter, J., & Shapiro, T. . Evolution and revolution in child psychiatry: ADHD as a disorder of adaptation.6.

Li, P., Mao, L., Hu, M., Lu, Z., Yuan, X., Zhang, Y., & Hu, Z. . Mindfulness on rumination in patients with depressive disorder: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials.is a psychotherapist with a background in philosophy who specializes in addressing complex interpersonal challenges in personal and professional life. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted?

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