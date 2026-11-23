The Brazilian winger is still searching for his first goal since August.

José Mourinho has been a starch supporter of Vinícius Júnior. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images , Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images Real Madrid manager José Mourinho played the “bad guy” and struck down any potential headlines surrounding Vinícius Júnior’s involvement against PSV Eindhoven with one straightforward decision: The Brazilian will start in the Champions League clash.

Vinícius Jr’s poor form has been the only cloud looming over Los Blancos amid their nine-game winning streak. The team flourished without the forward during his lengthyA general consensus developed that Mourinho’s best XI did not include Vinícius Jr. At the time of the November international break, the 26-year-old only had one goal and three assists to his name.over Celta Vigo reminded the Bernabéu what Vinícius Jr brings when he is at his best.

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Mourinho wants his No. 7 to display similar magic on his favorite stage on Tuesday.

“I said yesterday that he would either come off the bench or start,” the manager said after Real Madrid’s weekend win. “So you don’t ask me the question on Monday and to give you less to talk about over the next couple of days, I’ll be the bad guy and end the story now.

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Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Celta Vigo: Revitalized Vinicius Jr Inspires Comeback WinThe last—and only time—Vinícius Jr found the back of the net this season came back in the team’s 4–1 win over Real Sociedad in August. Slow starts in La Liga are not entirely uncommon for the Brazil international, who typically saves his best moments for the brightest lights in Europe..

Despite Real Madrid’s perfect record in the league phase so far, the winger does not even have an assist to his name, let alone a goal. But Mourinho is confident Vinícius Jr will return to his best, perhaps even against a PSV side with just one league phase win in 2026–27.

“Viní is young. People might forget that he arrived very young and perhaps reached a very high level too soon. He’s won everything. But as I always say, when they wanted to tear him down, I said he’s a very good guy, very empathetic.

That's fundamental,” Mourinho said in his pregame press conference.

“He’s back, with a great performance . Against Villarreal, he also changed the game. He had a goal disallowed and then missed four matches ... This weekend he came on well, he helped change the game.

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“He plays and we expect his best. I’ve seen his best, but I was on the other side. Benfica dominating, the Bernabéu silent ... Vinícius scores and the tie is over.

This is the Viní we want. But he’s not under any pressure from me. He needs to contribute offensively, and defensively too, to provide balance. He’s relaxed with me.

If he gives his all, he doesn’t need to be man of the match. ” Despite Mourinho’s claims, Vinícius Jr is still under immense pressure, especially from Diomande. The former RB Leipzig standout has been much more effective than the No. 7, tallying eight goal contributions in his last 11 appearances. It doesn’t help matters that Diomande has looked miles better playing on Vinícius Jr’s left wing than when he gets the nod on the right.

Vinícius Jr needs to stake his claim—and fast. Amanda Langell is a writer and editor for SI FC. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu.

When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.