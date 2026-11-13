'The Bachelor' season 30 to feature NFL quarterback Sam Hartman

The Washington Commanders practice squad QB is ready to find love on 'The Bachelor' season 30.

The Bachelor" in his first interview about his search for love, later adding, "I have a tough time holding conversation with one girl. 30 is going to be pretty tough.

" Prior to joining the NFL, Hartman, a North Carolina native, played college football at Wake Forest University, where he set several school records and became one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in Atlantic Coast Conference history. In 2022, while playing at Wake Forest, Hartman was diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome, a rare condition that causes blood clots in a vein near the collarbone, He returned to the field that season and received the ACC's Brian Piccolo Award, which recognizes the conference's "most courageous" football player.1st in series of storms brings rain to SoCal.

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Here's when to expect the next round of wet weatherHartman finished his college career with 134 touchdown passes, an ACC record, after playing five seasons at Wake Forest and transferring to the University of Notre Dame for his final season in 2023. After finishing his college football career, Hartman signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2024.

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Season 30 of "The Bachelor" premieres Sunday, March 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu. 'Golden Bachelorette's' Joan and Chock talk NYC, life, love & rumors!