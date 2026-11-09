The Audi Nuvolari Is the R8’s Spiritual Successor and a Radical New Direction for the Company

MotorTrend’s Angus MacKenzie drives the 987-hp 2028 Audi Nuvolari at Jarama and discovers how its new Quattro system points to Audi’s future.

Audi Nuvolari , a 987-horsepower supercar wrapped in designer-chic bodywork, is no concept-car ego trip. True, the German automaker will build only 499 examples, and the base price is expected to be an eye-watering $700,000 or so.

But Mohr says the Nuvolari is a design and technology lighthouse for the brand, a car that signposts not only a fresh new look for the company’s future lineup but also a new intelligent Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Also read We Tried Audi’s Revised Infotainment System to See If It’s Better Than Before

“This is more than just a new model,” he said. “This is a statement of intent. ”, without clear plans for a successor. Now, suddenly, Ingolstadt was back in the supercar game, with a new all-wheel-drive mid-engine coupe it said would be the most powerful car the company had ever built.

What’s more, the Nuvolari’s crisp edges and sheer surfaces emphatically announced there was a new boss running Audi’s design studios, namely Massimo Frascella, who in his previous job at Jaguar Land Rover oversaw the design of the currentearlier this year on a tight and twisting private road during Monterey Car Week. Now we’re at Jarama, the racetrack just outside of Madrid where Mario Andretti twice won the Spanish Grand Prix in the late 1970s.

This time, Audi promises, we’ll get to push the Nuvolari harder than we did in August. A lot harder. There were two cars for us to sample, both prototypes and both painted in slightly different shades of matte silver that made them look like they were made of cast aluminum. Looks are deceiving: The Nuvolari’s body panels are constructed from hand-laid sheets of thin-mesh carbon fiber.

The thin-mesh bit is important, according to Mohr, because it means those customers who choose to have their Nuvolaris with a visible carbon finish on the body panels will get something that looks as high-end as a.

“It’s very intensive regarding the production time,” he said, “because you have a lot of manual work. But it’s the only way to do it if you want to have the best surface quality. ” The aluminum is underneath, in the form of a spaceframe chassis.

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Audi, working with Alcoa, invented the aluminum spaceframe concept in the early 1990s and brought it to mass production with the 1994Large die-cast aluminum structural elements mean the Nuvolari’s chassis has fewer parts and is 24 percent stiffer than that of the last-gen R8, Mohr said. The increased stiffness means the car boasts a more sophisticated suspension setup than the R8, with trick shocks whose four external valves enable more precise wheel and body control over both stutter bumps and big heaves.

The shocks also allow the Nuvolari to run 10 percent softer springs, improving not just ride quality but also traction and grip as they force the tires to follow the road’s contours more precisely. The Nuvolari has carbon-ceramic brakes, with massive 16.9-inch rotors clamped by 10-piston calipers at the front axle. Unlike the carbon-ceramic rotors on most other high-performance braking systems, however, these aren’t made using chopped carbon fibers.

Instead, they use long fibers, a technique pioneered in Formula 1 and which we’ve experienced recently on cars like. Why? The long fibers have better thermal conductivity, enabling the Nuvolari’s rotors to shed excess heat 21 percent quicker than a conventional carbon-ceramic setup, ensuring a more consistent pedal even when you’re punishing the car hard on the track.

And take it from us, the Nuvolari does gopowertrain with the Temerario, a car Mohr oversaw the development of in his previous job as Lambo’s chief technical officer. This means it’s the same 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, flat-plane-crank V-8 that makes 789 hp and revs to an ungodly 10,000 rpm sitting at your shoulder blades, aided and abetted by three axial-flux e-motors.

Separate motors drive each front wheel; a third motor mounted between the internal combustion engine and the transverse eight-speed dual-clutch transmission boost the Nuvolari’s total system output to 987 hp. Intriguingly, that’s 80 hp more than the powertrain develops in the Temerario. The extra grunt comes courtesy of the three e-motors, which each develop the same 148 hp as in the Lamborghini but are allowed to contribute more to the powertrain’s output under load.

The 789-hp and 538-lb-ft peak outputs of the internal combustion engine are the same as in the Temerario. Audi claims the Nuvolari will sprint from 0 to 60 mph in a tick or two less than 2.4 seconds and hit 124 mph in 6.8 seconds en route to a top speed of more than 217 mph. It might have more power than its Lamborghini cousin, but that’s not why the Audi feels different to drive.

The Nuvolari’s secret sauce is how its dynamic algorithms handle the data that streams from the small 6D sensor mounted close to its center of gravity. This sensor, like the one also used in Lambo’s Revuelto SV, measures the six different ways in which the car’s body moves—three for transitional and three for rotational —and can thus know the car’s precise dynamic state at any given point in time.

That information then feeds into a software black box developed in-house at Audi called an estimator, along with data that shows steering, braking, and throttle inputs. The algorithms figure out what the driver is trying to do and then estimate the appropriate torque splits, front to rear and across the front axle, to help the driver do it. As you would expect of a supercar with almost 1000 hp, it is blisteringly quick.

“Before you brake at the end of the straight, move a little to the right,” the pro driver in thetold us before he led us out onto the undulating 2.4-mile, 16-turn Jarama Grand Prix Circuit. “I must brake much earlier, and you will be doing 300 kph. ” That’s 186 mph in American money, and the Nuvolari had no trouble getting there in sixth gear on each of our flying laps.

And this was in Dynamic mode, not Race mode, as Audi wanted some stability-control nannies looking after its precious prototypes. With the e-motors ensuring there’s always plenty of torque, and the V-8’s ability to rev to 10,000 rpm—its maximum power is developed between 9,000–9,750 rpm—the powertrain’s bandwidth is extraordinary. That said, you must learn to resist the temptation to upshift too early.

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Ride the torque when you need to but keep the tach needle above 7,000 rpm, and the Nuvolari feels explosively responsive, delivering thrilling acceleration that continues unabated all the way to the redline. It feels nothing like any turbocharged car we’ve ever driven, apart from the Temerario, of course. The V-8 sounds better in the Nuvolari than in the Lambo, with less clatter from the direct injection at low engine speeds.

But it’s still not the most charismatic of engines; it shouts rather than sings. What’s more impressive than the Nuvolari’s sheer speed, though, is its stability under hard braking as it dives into a corner apex, and under hard acceleration on corner exit. Every time we grenaded the brake pedal at the end of Jarama’s main straight, the car squirmed a little but never for a moment felt like it was going to spit sideways.

Then, as we eased off the brake and pulled the steering wheel off-center, the Nuvolari would obediently dive toward the apex, the front tires resolute in their response and grip. And as we flowed it past the apex, we could then open the steering and go to power early and punch the car toward the next braking zone. Through it all, the front end felt rock solid, utterly reliable, and dependable.

“The front axle is the master,” Mohr said before we climbed behind the wheel. He’s right. That doesn’t mean the Nuvolari won’t get playful. The e-motor between the V-8 and transmission provided traction control, instantly switching to regen to slow axle rotation when it senses a wheel beginning to spin.

And because it reacts so quickly, and with finer gradients of intervention than possible by simply clamping a brake rotor or cutting power, it never feels intrusive. Be more authoritative with the throttle in Dynamic mode, and the Nuvolari will power oversteer, but the transition is smooth and predictable. So the Audi Nuvolari is exhilaratingly fast in a straight line and through corners.

But it’s also supremely confidence-inspiring, a car that lets you explore the edge of the envelope without white knuckles, sweaty palms, and a knot in the pit of your stomach. You never feel it’s the car doing all the work.

Rather, it’s as if the systems have helped you become part of the machine, enabling you to intuitively understand what the Nuvolari is doingWe also got to drive the Nuvolari on the road, which gave us the chance to try the Balanced drive mode, which is the normal key-on drive mode, and E-Hybrid mode. Balanced mode delivers softer shifts from the dual-clutch transmission, while E-Hybrid drives the car on the front e-motors as much as possible.

The interior looks and feels minimalist and modernist—very on-brand for a Massimo Frascella–designed car—with few physical switches and only a modest portrait-format central touchscreen. But the well-shaped seats feel comfortable, and the panoramic view through the windshield makes the low and wide Audi easy to place on the road. Yes, Audi is back in the supercar business. But the Nuvolari is a very different sort of supercar to the R8, and not just because of its power and price.

It’s still very useable as a daily driver, but with heavier steering, a firmer low-speed ride, and minimal luggage space , it feels like a much harder-edged car. Audi makes its money from premium hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs rather than supercars. Beyond grabbing headlines, what does the Nuvolari really mean for the company, then? Mohr says an Audi should always be one of the most efficient vehicles in its segment.

Then he moves past the corporate boilerplate, the stuff that makes the accountants and legislators happy, and cuts to the chase.

“An Audi should have character and emotion,” he said, “and it should drive very predictably, supporting the driver while delivering driving fun. ” That neatly sums up the Nuvolari. We hope this really is the brand’s future.