The Attico Resort 2027 collection, runway looks, beauty, models, and reviews.

There’s something rather unnerving about a woman who is always perfectly turned out. The Attico’s spring collection takes the idea of composure and gives it a mischievous twist, imagining a cast of ladies whose immaculate appearances belie rather less conventional instincts.

Think The Stepford Wives relocated to Milan, where good breeding, impeccable tailoring, and a well-managed domestic interior are still considered valuable social assets. At least until someone lets her hair down. Sharp shoulders, sculpted jackets, corseted tops, and rigorously constructed dresses establish an almost 1940s-inspired formality, with a touch of Milanese perbenismo . But the facade, as ever at The Attico, is deceptive.

Also read Kaiyodo Confirms Metal Gear Solid Boss Figure Release for Q2 2027 at Discounted Price

Crinkled fabrics undermine the precision, lingerie details escape their appointed boundaries, and florals introduce an unlikely note of romance. Beneath the buttoned-up exterior, a streak of kink is alive and well: pencil skirts that can be unbuttoned at the sides, thigh-high slits and revealing openings that turn propriety into a rather flexible concept.

Advertisement

There is a more grown-up, composed attitude extending into daywear and a cleaner approach to evening, where the emphasis shifts from decorative extravagance to cut, silhouette, and construction. Even the most restrained looks, however, seem to harbor a secret. The Attico’s perfect woman may know how to behave. Whether she chooses to is another matter.