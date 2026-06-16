The Attico Fall 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection, runway looks, beauty, models, and reviews.

Time, that notoriously rude guest, marches on. Glamour, meanwhile, develops a few charming scuffs around the edges, even for the seemingly immortal Attico girls. Ten years ago, Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini cheerfully hurled themselves into the carnivorous maw of fashion, a business famous for devouring trends, dreams, and occasionally its own darlings, launching a label that became an overnight obsession.

Their formula was a kind of disheveled vintage glamour, with slinky slip dresses clinging for dear life to the body while strategically revealing expanses of tanned, taut skin. It was seductive and sexy, suggesting bad behavior without ever quite delivering it. Fashion ate it up. Neither particularly nostalgic nor inclined toward self-congratulatory anniversary fanfare, the pair have little interest in staging a sentimental victory lap.

Still, after a decade, even the coolest girls in the room are allowed a backward glance. And looking back, they seemed pleasantly surprised by just how much fun they’ve had. Their universe has expanded considerably since those early days. The repertoire is broader, the ambitions larger, the business infinitely more complex.

Yet one thing has remained unchanged.

“We’re Italian,” they say, as if that explains everything—which, in a way, it does. “And that particular kind of glamour has been a constant throughout all these years. ” In fashion, where reinvention is treated like a religious obligation and yesterday’s sensation can become today’s cautionary tale, maintaining a signature for a decade may be the boldest move of all.

Faithful to the aesthetic they actually wear rather than merely mood-board, Gilda and Giorgia once again staged their favorite disputes here: masculine versus feminine, tomboy versus femme fatale, instinct versus polish. Neither side wins; the tension is the point. A clingy black lace dress emerged from beneath an XXL shearling so enormous it could’ve been borrowed from a retired rock star hiding from tax authorities.

A leather piumino large enough to accommodate an entire football defensive line was paired with thigh-high stiletto boots, rendering trousers completely redundant. Satin slip dresses dripping in lace collided with sharply pleated denim, while feather-rosette minidresses flirted with asymmetrical midi skirts—a proposition that, only a few seasons ago, would’ve been considered borderline heretical at The Attico. Mid-calf lengths? Sensible proportions?

Such notions once belonged to other women. But time, as ever, insists on participating. The surprise is not that the Attico silhouette has evolved, but that it has done so without surrendering its essential attitude. The girl has become a woman, albeit the kind of Italian woman who regards aging less as a biological process than as an administrative inconvenience.

Hemlines may descend, coats may grow larger, and proportions may shift, but seduction remains non-negotiable. The Attico woman has no intention of becoming invisible. She plans to remain glamorous, alluring, and ever so slightly dangerous until her very last breath, preferably while wearing fabulous heels.





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