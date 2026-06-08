The Athletic Investigates Reporter Dianna Russini Over Photos with Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel; Russini Resigns

The Athletic is reviewing reporter Dianna Russini's conduct after photos with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel surfaced. Editor Neal Ginsberg updated staff on the lengthy review. Russini resigned, citing a damaging media frenzy. Vrabel commented on his family amid the scandal.

The Athletic , an online sports news outlet, is conducting an internal review into the conduct of NFL reporter Dianna Russini following the publication of photographs depicting her with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel .

The investigation, confirmed by a source familiar with the matter, has prompted an all-hands meeting with staff. Editor-in-Chief Neal Ginsberg addressed employees, stating the process will take a few more weeks and that any necessary corrections will be made along the way. Ginsberg also acknowledged that communications could have been clearer regarding the investigation. He delivered a prepared statement of about ten minutes without taking questions.

Initially, Ginsberg and The Athletic had publicly supported Russini, calling the photos misleading and lacking essential context, and emphasizing that the interactions were public. However, subsequent photos from over the years, including images of the pair kissing at a New York City bar in March 2020, complicated the narrative.

In response to the escalating media frenzy and what she described as a self-feeding speculation unmoored from the facts, Russini announced her decision to step aside before her contract expires on June 30. She stated she refuses to participate in a public inquiry that has already caused excessive damage and does not accept the narrative being constructed around the episode.

Meanwhile, Vrabel provided a brief update on his family, saying his family is great and expressing love for his wife Jen and their sons. The situation has cast a shadow over a recent family celebration: the engagement of Vrabel's son Tyler, which was marked by Instagram posts from Tyler's fiancée, Mariah Romano. The Athletic's editorial guidelines require journalists to avoid conflicts of interest or their appearance to protect credibility, making the investigation a significant test of their policies





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The Athletic Dianna Russini Mike Vrabel New England Patriots NFL Editorial Investigation Conflict Of Interest Resignation Neal Ginsberg

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