The Asylum Releases Trailer for UFO Mockbuster Alien Disclosure Day

The Asylum has released a trailer for its UFO mockbuster, Alien Disclosure Day. The movie will be available to rent or purchase on digital platforms starting Friday, May 29, 2026. The film arrives just two weeks ahead of the release of Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day. Alien Disclosure Day is directed by Adrian Avila and co-written by Adrian and Gabriel Avila. The film stars Matthew Gademske, Eugenia Gonzales, Krymis J Fernando, Robert Alkire II, Montel Bush, Jerry Ferrell, Sam Little, Grace Nix, Sunami Rodriguez, Courtney Marie Simpson, and Davon Smith. The film is produced by David Michael Latt.

The Asylum has released a trailer for its UFO mockbuster, Alien Disclosure Day . The movie will be available to rent or purchase on digital platforms starting Friday, May 29, 2026.

The film arrives just two weeks ahead of the release of Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day. The official synopsis of Alien Disclosure Day reads: A deep space mining ship returns to Earth carrying deadly alien stowaways. The aliens immediately launch a brutal attack on Earth. Now humanity must fight back, board the vessel, and destroy it before the planet is lost forever.

The trailer shows a group of miners returning to Earth in a spaceship, but their communications are cut by an alien anomaly. The film seems to be inspired more by Ridley Scott's 1979 blockbuster Alien than Spielberg's Disclosure Day. Multiple alien creatures wreak havoc on the ship, picking off the survivors one by one. As they return, they unknowingly pick up alien stowaways.

The ship loses communication with Earth, and a response team is sent to board the ship. Before dying, the team sends a message saying the ship is infested with aliens. Shortly after, escape pods land on Earth. Aliens exit and begin a human killing spree.

The infested ship cannot be shot down, so a second response team boards it instead. Now, they must figure out how to self-destruct the ship and rescue any survivors before humanity is completely wiped out. Alien Disclosure Day is directed by Adrian Avila and co-written by Adrian and Gabriel Avila. The film stars Matthew Gademske, Eugenia Gonzales, Krymis J Fernando, Robert Alkire II, Montel Bush, Jerry Ferrell, Sam Little, Grace Nix, Sunami Rodriguez, Courtney Marie Simpson, and Davon Smith.

The film is produced by David Michael Latt. Avila has worked on several other movies from The Asylum, including last year's Airplane 2025 and Alien: Rubicon. The Asylum is a production company best known for hit mockbusters like the Sharknado movies and Immortal Combat. Alien Disclosure Day will be available to rent or purchase on digital platforms starting Friday, May 29, 2026





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Alien Disclosure Day The Asylum UFO Mockbuster Adrian Avila David Michael Latt Matthew Gademske Eugenia Gonzales Krymis J Fernando Robert Alkire II Montel Bush Jerry Ferrell Sam Little Grace Nix Sunami Rodriguez Courtney Marie Simpson Davon Smith

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