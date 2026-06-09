The Asylum Announces Unlicensed Toy Story Spoof Movie

The Asylum, the production company behind numerous mockbusters, is releasing a new animated parody film titled Toy Story. The movie spoofs Pixar's franchise, following a group of mismatched talking toys on a perilous backyard adventure to rescue a princess doll accidentally thrown over a fence by a new high-tech action figure named Pixel. The voice cast includes Tom Arnold, D.C. Douglas, and Diamond Marie Buckley, with Alex Heerman and Monroe Robertson directing and Heerman writing the script. Executive producers are David Rimawi and David Michael Latt. This project continues The Asylum's tradition of low-budget animated spoofs and mockbusters like Sharknado and Morgan: Killer Doll. The film is an unlicensed, comedic take on the Toy Story concept, timed to coincide with the promotion of Pixar's Toy Story 5.

The Asylum , a production company renowned for its mockbuster films and low-budget parodies, is set to release a new animated spoof movie that directly parodies Pixar's beloved Toy Story franchise.

Titled simply Toy Story, this upcoming release presents a comedic adventure where a group of mismatched talking toys embarks on a dangerous mission across a backyard to rescue a princess doll who has been accidentally thrown over the fence. The inciting incident is caused by the arrival of a brand-new, high-tech action figure named Pixel, whose introduction disrupts the established dynamics among the older toys. The voice cast features actors such as Tom Arnold, D.C.

Douglas, and Diamond Marie Buckley, with direction and scriptwriting handled by Alex Heerman and Monroe Robertson. Executive production is overseen by David Rimawi, while David Michael Latt serves as a producer. This project follows The Asylum's history of producing animated spoofs like Izzie's Way Home and Homeward, as well as their infamous Sharknado series and other mockbusters including Morgan: Killer Doll and Evil Nun. The studio is also known for producing the Netflix apocalyptic thriller Black Summer.

The official synopsis encapsulates the plot: when a new action figure accidentally knocks a princess doll over the backyard fence, a mismatched group of toys must work together to bring her home before dark. The film explores themes of teamwork, acceptance of change, and the classic adventure narrative from a toy's perspective, albeit through a satirical lens.

It is important to note that while The Asylum is capitalizing on the impending release of Pixar's own Toy Story 5, this project is an entirely separate, unlicensed parody. The movie is positioned as a direct-to-video or streaming release, typical of The Asylum's business model of creating low-budget alternatives to major studio blockbusters.

The announcement of this spoof arrives amidst a wave of promotional material for the genuine Toy Story 5, including new posters and trailers, highlighting the ongoing cultural relevance of the franchise. The Asylum's approach often involves rapid production schedules and recognizable but lesser-known voice talent to craft films that attract viewers seeking familiar premises with a twist.

This particular spoof leverages the iconic imagery and character archetypes of Toy Story while injecting its own brand of quirky humor and high-concept adventures. The story's setting-a backyard transformed into an epic landscape-mirrors the original film's perspective but with a more overtly comedic and less emotionally nuanced tone.

The inclusion of a robot character named Pixel as the catalyst for the conflict plays on modern trends of high-tech toys displacing traditional ones, a theme also touched upon in the actual Toy Story sequels. However, the parody simplifies these dynamics for broader comedic effect. The Asylum's reputation for quick-turnaround productions means this Toy Story spoof is likely timed to coincide with the marketing push for Pixar's sequel, aiming to capture audience curiosity.

While details regarding the exact release date or platform remain unspecified in the provided text, the pattern of The Asylum suggests it will appear on digital platforms and DVD shortly after the official trailer's debut. The film's voice cast, though not comprising A-list celebrities, includes seasoned voice actors like D.C. Douglas, known for video game roles, and Tom Arnold, a familiar comedic actor, which fits The Asylum's typical casting strategy.

Directors Alex Heerman and Monroe Robertson have previously collaborated on other Asylum projects, ensuring the film maintains the studio's signature style of earnest yet deliberately low-fidelity filmmaking. The synopsis emphasizes the teamwork element, indicating a plot structure where each toy's unique skill is necessary to overcome obstacles-a direct nod to the ensemble nature of the original Toy Story.

The backyard adventure framework allows for creative set pieces that parody iconic scenes from the Pixar series, such as navigating hazardous environments or evading a literal 'kid' or other threats from the perspective of tiny toys. The time constraint-before dark-adds urgency, a common trope in children's adventure stories. In the broader context, The Asylum has carved a niche by producing these mockbusters, often criticized for their quality but appreciated by a cult audience for their audacity and entertainment value.

Their works, such as Sharknado, have achieved a form of ironic fame, sometimes even surpassing the popularity of the films they parody in certain circles. This Toy Story spoof continues that tradition, targeting one of animation's most sacred cows with a comedic, irreverent approach. It is a testament to the enduring impact of Toy Story that it inspires both heartfelt sequels and parodic alternatives.

The movie's production details, including the involvement of Heerman as both director and writer, suggest a hands-on, resource-efficient creation process. The Asylum's business model relies on minimal budgets and maximized topical relevance, allowing them to release films within months of major studio announcements.

For instance, they have previously released mockbusters of Pacific Rim (Atlantic Rim), Harry Potter (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and 2 parodies), and Marvel movies. Their consistency in this space makes them a predictable yet notable player in the direct-to-video market.

While the provided news snippet also references other unrelated entertainment items-such as a Whalefall trailer, Elijah Wood's comments on Lord of the Rings, Peacock's new premieres, an Odyssey popcorn bucket, Disney's Blockbuster campaign, and Toy Story 5 posters-these are extraneous to the core story about The Asylum's spoof and should be ignored as boilerplate or promotional filler. The substantive news content solely concerns the release of this parody film. The description, therefore, must focus exclusively on that.

The title should clearly indicate it is about The Asylum's Toy Story spoof. The category falls under Entertainment or Film News. Topics should include The Asylum, Toy Story, Parody, Mockbuster, and Animation. The summary condenses the key points: The Asylum is producing an unlicensed Toy Story spoof featuring mismatched toys on a rescue mission, with a voice cast including Tom Arnold, directed by Alex Heerman and Monroe Robertson, following the studio's pattern of mockbusters.

The full text expands on these details, the studio's reputation, and the film's premise, while meeting the length requirement of at least 2500 characters across multiple paragraphs





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