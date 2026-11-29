CarScoops reviews the 2026 Aston Martin DB12 S and finds a sharper, louder Super Tourer that refuses to blend in thanks to its Synapse Orange finish.

What makes a truly great grand tourer? Any sports car can have an engine that is powerful and smooth enough to crush continents or a beautiful design that stops traffic, but a GT car must also be comfortable and practical.

For decades, Aston Martin has delivered some of the finest examples of a grand tourer on the planet, and theAs GT cars come, few -– if any –- make an impression quite like a big, front-engined Aston Martin. The DB12 S carries over all we love about the standard model and injects it with a strong dose of testosterone, morphing it into a beast that makes iconic predecessors like the DB7 and DB9 feel like ancient history.

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Eager to see how well this new model can walk the fine line between its comfort, poise, aggression, and breakneck performance, we recently spent a few days living with the new Aston Martin DB12 S. To say it was an eye-opening weekend would be an understatement.as a replacement for the DB11 in mid-2023 and followed it up with the potent DB12 S in October 2025. It serves as a halo model in the formidable DB-branded family and, according to the British brand, goes beyond simply being a Grand Tourer.