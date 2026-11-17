From foraging Catskills moss to hanging pinecones from the ceiling, four design and culinary insiders share their approach to setting a memorable holiday table—and how to actually enjoy the party.

is said to have coined the term—a portmanteau of “table” and “landscape”—in the 1960s. In the 2000s, it was popularized by the celebrity chef Sandra Lee, who once toldthat “it’s so much more fun when you organize your table around a theme.

” Nowadays, on TikTok, Pinterest, and Instagram, there are countless tablescapes to feast your eyes on, or to inspire you as you prepare to build one of your own. There are evenat county fairs and other venues, reportedly dating back to the 1930s.

Also read I Tried Reese Witherspoon’s Apple Cider Cocktail, and It’s My New Holiday Favorite

Crafting the perfect table is no longer just an art—it’s a sport.invited four cultural tastemakers, hosting enthusiasts, and culinary professionals—Lisa Przystup, Blanca Miró Scrimieri, Antonio Thomas Jr., and Thư Phạm Buser—to share how they put together their ideal holiday tablescapes. From retro-inspired to nature-filled tables, read on for all their creations.

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“One of the most joyful things about the holiday season is that it gives adults permission to play,” says Lisa Przystup, a design writer and author of