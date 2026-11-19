Italian Michelin-starred chef Enrico Bartolini, Argentaia’s founder Paolo Vico talked the importance of simplicity in luxury fine dining, hospitality.

Enrico Bartolini, Paolo Vico and Luisa Zargani at the 2026 WWD Fashion Loves Food Gala held at Palazzo Parigi Hotel & Grand Spa on Nov. 11 in Milan.

“It’s a bit of a cliché, but a dish must offer a great deal of pleasure — not the most complex or most impressive description,” Bartolini said at the WWD“Not everyone has to pursue a creative cuisine or go out of their way to embellish a plate. In Italy we have such excellent ingredients and an extraordinary level of biodiversity that that kind of is not necessary,” the chef said in a conversation with “If a dish is highly elaborated, it can often be intimidating.

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The real elaboration is actually the deepening of one’s understanding of a culture,” he continued, as he drew parallels withand pushed forward the idea of a more “pret-à-porter” approach to fine dining that also implies simplifying the storytelling around the high-end Bartolini’s own journey has been marked by a commitment to “choose the best possible ingredients and keep things simple, while maintaining that high level of quality,” in addition to always paying attention to the feedback of the many guests visiting his locations.

Additionally, the chef heads an impressive number of other fine dining venues, from the Glam inside the Venart Palace on the Grand Canal in Venice and the Locanda Sant’Uffizio in Penango, to Bluh Furore on the Amalfi Coast, L’Aurum in Franciacorta, and QUID — Unique Italian Dining in Rome, which opened in May. Bartolini also operates globally, lending his culinary expertise to Roberto’s in Dubai, Spiga in Hong Kong, Amici in Bali and Enrico Bartolini Hangzhou.

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“It’s great to be in one’s own country and do something beautiful. When I go abroad, I’m considered ‘ethnic’ because I do an Italian cuisine. In Italy, however, I have the freedom to express myself through the Mediterranean spirit and the biodiversity of every individual spot,” Bartolini said. Enrico Bartolini and Paolo Vico at WWD Fashion Loves Food Gala held at Palazzo Parigi Hotel & Grand Spa on Nov. 11 in Milan.

Ditto for Vico, an Italian entrepreneur who after almost three decades as a trader on Wall Street returned to his homeland in 2014, longing to embrace the history of his country. Vico did so by establishing the exclusive estate Argentaia in Tuscany that promotes a different approach to luxury hospitality, one that avoids ostentation in favor of exalting simple pleasures.

“At Argentaia, the kitchen is the focal point; every structure I have ever designed in my life has always revolved around the kitchen,” he said. “To me, that’s the epicenter of the home: It’s where we gather in the morning for breakfast, share lunch and dinner, sit by the fire and watch the chef at work. For me, this is Italy. It’s a way of socializing and welcoming people.

The kitchen is a way to make them a part of our lives. ” No abstruse recipes but a simple pizza or plate of spaghetti with tomato sauce are Vico’s choices to welcome his guests, 99 percent of whom are international. Such a modesty instantly puts visitors at ease, Vico said.

“And that’s what I wanted to do for the people who come to us: to make them feel at home and part of our Italian way of life — a life that we ourselves might sometimes fail to appreciate simply because we experience it every day and don’t realize just how precious and unique it is,” he said. Surrounded by breathtaking landscapes and rich Italian heritage, Argentaia is also a place to reconnect with nature.

Nestled among fruit trees, olive groves, vineyards and centuries-old oaks, it was erected on the ruins of a 12th-century monastery of cloistered nuns with an unconventional mindset compared to other current luxury hospitality players.

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“I’m the madman who decided, in the 21st century, to build a castle using the same techniques employed in medieval times — and almost the same time frame, too,” quipped Vico. “When I lived in New York, I was always fascinated by the sight of a 70-story skyscraper being built in just six months. By contrast, I have built two floors in 12 years — I’m not sure whether I should be proud or ashamed,” he added, flashing a smile.

More seriously, Vico underscored how there’s something profound in “rediscovering the construction techniques used by the ancient Romans and later in the Middle Ages, methods that fostered a certain quality of life, a way of dwelling and spending one’s time that has been forgotten. ” His initial idea sprouted from noticing how everything today is intended to last briefly or consumed in minutes.

“When you live in places like New York or London, you realize how frantically people live…. So I thought this could have been an excellent idea to stop time. And the best way to do so for me is to take a step back in order to take a step forward,” Vico said.

“By using traditional construction techniques, you rediscover the value of craftsmanship and the ingenuity of those who came before us…. To me, this is the essence of Italy. It’s precisely what foreigners admire and seek out when they visit us.

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