At a time of growing resentment toward the ultra-rich, dressing like everybody else may be the billionaire’s most ingenious status symbol.

When Jensen Huang returned to Nvidia’s offices on Monday, November 23, following his brief resignation over reports of extramarital affairs, the billionaire had made a curious adjustment to his wardrobe.

In place of his signature black leather jacket was a demure navy cotton zip-up, the sort of thing a man might wear to his daughter’s parent-teacher conference. According to reports, the zip-up was a $3,300 Dior garment—pending confirmation from the fashion house. The appeal of a $3,300 jacket that could pass for something considerably cheaper helps explain a curious development in the way America’s richest men dress.

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For these men, including Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, Palmer Luckey and Elon Musk, among others, the most sophisticated expression of wealth is increasingly the appearance of indifference to it. The billionaire in a plain T-shirt gives the impression that he has reached a station in life at which looking rich would be almost embarrassingly aspirational. At a moment when Americans are questioning the power of the ultra-rich, the aesthetic is particularly well suited to the national mood.