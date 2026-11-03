The Art of Elysium Names Bill Harrison CMO and Johnny Wujek VP of Creative Services Ahead of 30th Anniversary

Bill Harrison and Johnny Wujek join The Art of Elysium leadership to drive marketing and creative strategies for the nonprofit arts organization as it approaches its 30th anniversary.

The Art of Elysium has officially appointed Bill Harrison as its new Chief Marketing Officer and Johnny Wujek as Vice President of the organization's newly established creative services and talent relations division. These dual strategic hires mark a significant expansion in leadership structure as the nonprofit arts organization prepares to enter its 30th year of operation. The appointments are designed to bolster the organization's brand positioning and deepen its connections within the global creative community.

Harrison assumes the role of Chief Marketing Officer with a clear mandate to oversee the nonprofit's marketing and communications strategy. His responsibilities include defining brand positioning, managing corporate and cultural partnerships, and driving audience development initiatives. He will also play a pivotal role in shaping the long-term strategy to increase awareness of the organization's ongoing programming.

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In addition to marketing oversight, Harrison is tasked with expanding the nonprofit's capacity and geographic footprint as it continues to grow its influence in the arts sector. He joins the organization with more than two decades of experience in strategic communications, brand building, and reputation management. This robust background provides a strong foundation for his new role in guiding The Art of Elysium into its next chapter.

Prior to joining The Art of Elysium, Harrison served as a Senior Vice President at Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lysis. In that capacity, he led client work for major brands including Disney Consumer Products, Amazon Music, and the National Hispanic Media Coalition. His extensive background also includes running his own agency, Third Street Media Group, and serving as CEO of Fifteen Minutes Public Relations.

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Wujek joins the organization as Vice President of the new creative services and talent relations division. In this capacity, he will lead the creative expression across all events, programs, content, and cultural initiatives. His primary focus will be on deepening relationships with artists and talent across fashion, music, film, and the broader creative community. The role is designed to ensure that the organization's creative output remains authentic and aligned with its mission of connecting artists and audiences.

Wujek's appointment underscores the organization's commitment to leveraging the power of artistic expression for social good. He expressed a deep belief in the organization's core philosophy of bringing creative people together to connect with others through their work. Wujek stated his excitement about creating experiences that are unexpected, inspiring, and authentically Elysium. He aims to bring even more artists into this community, further solidifying the organization's reputation as a hub for creative innovation and social impact.

Jennifer Howell, the founder of The Art of Elysium, emphasized the complementary strengths that Bill Harrison and Johnny Wujek bring to the organization. She highlighted their shared understanding that artists have the power to create meaningful and long-lasting change. Howell expressed her thrill at having both executives join her in shaping the future of The Art of Elysium. Her comments reflect a strong confidence in the new leadership team's ability to navigate the organization into its next chapter.

Bill Harrison echoed these sentiments, noting that The Art of Elysium has spent nearly three decades demonstrating the power of artists using their creativity in service of others. He described his new position as a new chapter in his life, where he is excited to build on the incredible foundation laid by the organization. Harrison's enthusiasm highlights the potential for growth and increased visibility as The Art of Elysium approaches its 30th anniversary.

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The combined efforts of Harrison and Wujek are expected to drive significant progress in the organization's mission and reach. Their strategic additions signal a major step forward for the nonprofit as it looks to expand its impact globally. The leadership team is poised to deliver on the promise of using art to foster community and effect tangible change.