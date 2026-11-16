The Art of Choosing Gifts for Children

A guide to selecting presents for kids that maximize pure pleasure and functionality while considering the developmental stage of the child and the preferences of their parents.

When you are a kid, time can seem to organize itself around occasions for receiving treats—and, above all, presents. This is not because children are materialistic monsters but because they have a limited ability to treat themselves.

Generally speaking, an eight-year-old cannot reward herself, at the end of a tough week, by doing a little window-shopping and deciding that she deserves? ). The calendar can become a series of buildups and letdowns around the prospect of surprise delights. This is the golden age of gift-getting.

Also read 2026's best family gifts to relax, entertain & show appreciation

No one cares as much about presents as kids do. No pressure! Fortunately, choosing a gift for a child comes with fewer shades of social nuance than picking something for an adult. The goal is pure pleasure, not a statement or message; the worst-case scenario is indifference or mild disappointment—not, say, horror at your fundamental misunderstanding of a long-standing personal relationship.

You are going for FUN. Think about the experience of seeing the present and opening the present, and about whom the present is actually going to please. If you are buying a present for a person who lacks object permanence, that present is for their parents. Shop with this fact in mind.

Clothes are an excellent gift, in a way that they won’t be again until the child’s adolescence—here is your chance to jazz up the Center of the Universe. Buy something that’s more expensive than anyone thinking about the cost of child care could justify buying themselves, but that’s still functional enough for everyday use. No to tiny buttons, the color white, and lace; yes to?

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), and they also spend a lot of time reading to their babies, at least if they are overachieving millennials who have imbibed the requisite parenting expertise. It is important that they have books to read aloud that are not bad. My husband, a bookseller, often notes that, and this may be doubly true for children’s books, whose brevity leads foolhardy would-be authors to underestimate the difficulty of their task.

Before you give a children’s book, think: Is this book fun to read aloud? Will it be fun to read aloud twelve million times? Rhythm counts for everything, subject matter for almost nothing. Babies do not care about “art” or “science,” and you can’t make them.

What you’re after here is fluid prose and pictures that contain lots of interesting items to identify and talk about. There’s a reason everyone already has “,” though not explicitly bedtime-oriented, is another durable hit. .

Present them loose in a bag or in a box; remember that it’s always nice to have spares to lose, or for a visitor to take home.? That’s up to you), taped out on the floor.

The effect is something like an off-season approximation of a sidewalk, and, your winter climate permitting, sidewalk chalk —about twenty-four by thirty-two inches when wide open—is irresistibly grand, full of many quintessentially busy Scarry characters, and large enough for a small reader to literally climb inside. The appeal of something to climb inside is a valuable reminder of another language that kid gifts can speak: the charm of little.

It can be fun to be small and to feel small, and this is why it is nice to build forts. Technically, doing so only requires a blanket, but you don’t need a gift guide to direct you to your linen closet. Expand your household’s fort horizons with, a “play couch” made of sturdy, rearrangeable cushions that can be used to construct cozy reading corners and nooks for playing pretend.

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collects four stories—one for each season—about a witch who lives in a mossy stump and is small enough to ride on the back of an owl. Her friends and neighbors include the Mole Sisters, Mousepappa, and a frog named Wendell . Wahl’s “” depicts a kid who is sure that there are fairies just out of sight, in the woods behind her house, and tries to find them.

For children inclined to such expeditions—or who just want to read in a dark spot—a campingBecoming a parent, and shopping for a child, is a constant reminder that everything and nothing changes. I can easily recall the joy of forts; I would have loved “Backyard Fairies. ” Yet certain stalwart kid pleasures have been reimagined in the intervening decades. Take training wheels and tricycles: they’re out.

Now children have balance bikes, which are two-wheelers without pedals—an arrangement that supposedly makes for an easier transition to riding the real thing. Based on the anecdotal evidence of my local playground, I’m convinced. The little guys get good at gliding, fast. These new versions of that classic Big Present, a bike, can be procured from such manufacturers as?

Instead of hard and waxy, they’re as soft as oil pastels, but miraculously smudge-proof once dry, with colors bright and opaque enough to draw on dark construction paper. And, for kids approaching the age of phones, has given the humble landline a contemporary reinvention: it permits calls to preselected phone numbers using home Wi-Fi, and has a cord.

When I set out to make a list of gifts for kids, there was only one thing I was sure I wanted to include. If you take nothing else from this guide, know this: a One kid can have fun with a Stomp Rocket; two kids can execute some impressive teamwork; three or four kids can share effortlessly. The learning curve is nonexistent. The payoff is immediate.

The only way to improve it is to buy, which you should do. I have never seen a group of children get bored of a Stomp Rocket.

I have seen a group of adults sipping early-evening drinks on a patio, idly Stomping and chatting, enjoying the beginning of a spring thaw and the return of sunlight. ♦