The Maison brought its Cashmere of the Year Award to New York, celebrating the herders, craftsmanship, and exceptional fibers behind its most coveted creations

The Maison brought its Cashmere of the Year Award to New York, celebrating the herders, craftsmanship, and exceptional fibers behind its most coveted creationsThe Maison brought its Cashmere of the Year Award to New York, celebrating the herders, craftsmanship, and exceptional fibers behind its most coveted creationsIt’s that time of year when cashmere becomes less of a luxury and more of a wardrobe necessity.

Preferably 100 percent, and preferably Loro Piana. After all, when it comes to cashmere, few know it quite like the Italian Maison. Celebrating the 11th edition of its Cashmere of the Year Award, Loro Piana hosted an award ceremony and exclusive gala dinner at The Brant Foundation in New York City.

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Attended by the likes of Jeremy Strong, Bruce Springsteen, and Nicky Hilton, the evening honored an initiative established by the Maison in 2015 to recognize the people behind the production of the finest cashmere fibers. More than an award, the initiative is a testament to Loro Piana’s unwavering dedication to sourcing the finest raw materials and its ongoing pursuit of cashmere excellence.

Guests were invited to experience this commitment firsthand through an immersive cashmere installation, offering the opportunity to touch and appreciate the exceptional fiber. Also on display was the “Master of Cashmere: The Quest for Fiber Excellence” installation, which illuminated the House’s longstanding relationship with the precious material. For this 11th edition, the achievements of three couples of cashmere herders were celebrated: Mr. Siqingbilige and Mrs. Hasiqiqige, Mr. Jiyatu and Mrs. Gegentuya, and Mr. Lifuqiang and Mrs. Qiqi.

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Their work, and the exceptional fibers they produce, formed the heart of the evening’s celebrations. Each couple received a financial award based on the kilos of fiber produced, alongside a silver comb symbolizing the traditional cashmere-gathering process. The tribute continued into the dining room, where floral compositions adorned the tables, and three winning bales of cashmere took center stage, serving as a tangible reminder of the craftsmanship behind the Maison’s creations.

Loro Piana doesn’t simply do cashmere well; it is intricately connected to every step of its journey. Beyond the garments and accessories, the House has cultivated longstanding relationships with the people whose knowledge, dedication, and hard work make its creations possible. Because with Loro Piana, you’re wearing more than cashmere. You’re wearing a story of heritage, craftsmanship, and the people behind it.

And when it comes to knowing cashmere, well, they really do know best.