Generations of fashion’s image-makers, designers, and models reflect on the late Veruschka: the woman who made modeling an art form of its own.

, generations of fashion’s image-makers, designers, and models have been reflecting on her immeasurable influence. Vogue, Veruschka helped expand the possibilities of what a model could be.

Her body was her artistic medium, her imagination as instrumental to the making of a photograph as that of the person behind the lens. Her creative curiosity would endure long after her heyday in the 1960s and ’70s, finding expression in her experiments with body painting and camouflage, her performance art, and her occasional, much-feted returns to the runway.

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For those who knew and worked with Veruschka, though, there was as much to marvel at away from the camera: her generosity of spirit, quiet eccentricities, intellectual curiosity, and her sense of humor. In the tributes shared withbelow, fellow models recall their first encounters with a woman whose photographs once adorned their bedroom walls, while designers and photographers reflect on the creative communion they shared with her—and how rare a model like Veruschka is today.