The U.S. Army detonated roughly five tons of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. Officials explain why the disposal is necessary.

MIDDLETOWN, Iowa - The United States Army detonated the country’s entire stockpile of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant on Wednesday.

Officials said this was the only option for the dangerously degrading bomb-making chemicals, warning the lead azide could otherwise have exploded at any time.

Also read U.S. Army Set for Controlled Detonation of Lead Azide at Iowa Munitions Plant

“Inaction is no longer an option,” said Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, the Army’s leader of the operation. Roughly five tons of material, or 68 barrels’ worth, was detonated.

It was detonated in two rapid-fire shots. FEMA sent an alert out Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. local time telling residents that evacuation is no longer safe or advised. What is lead azide? Lead azide is a man-made, highly volatile material that is used to set off other explosives.

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Lead azide becomes highly sensitive as it degrades, and even slight movement could cause it to detonate. The Army said it discovered this batch had crystallized in March, which caused the site to shut down for a few days. Why blow it up? The Army says this disposal method was the safest option to prevent fatalities and minimize environmental impact instead of allowing the materials to accidentally self-detonate.

The barrels cannot be opened or transported without the risk of detonation. The Army informed residents of Middletown, Iowa, of this plan in mid-October. How much lead will go into the air? Col.

Aaron Teller, group commander of the 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal, oversaw the detonation. He said he is confident that more than 75% of the particulate matter will be contained at the site. Officials have stated that the maps are the “worst-case scenario. ” Teller said they used multiple tools, including sand barriers, water tanks, water misters, tarps and more to mitigate the threat of lead spreading.