The Archers: A Surprising Comfort in Divorce and Beyond

The author reflects on how the BBC Radio 4 drama The Archers has provided comfort and distraction during her divorce and beyond. She discusses how the show's consistency and enduring popularity have made it a staple in her life, and how it has helped her cope with the challenges of single parenthood. The author also notes the show's appeal to people of all political persuasions and its ability to provide tolerance and understanding of different lives and experiences. Additionally, she shares her own personal connection to the show and how it has become a part of her daily routine.

Avid archers fan is not something you want in your dating app bio. On a sliding scale of turn offs its just above loves a granny knicker and a few steps below a spider web face tattoo.

In my post divorce foray into online mating I knew that my love of the BBC radio drama was best kept on the down low. Because being a devotee of The Archers is definitely not cool. It doesnt vibe subversive youthful or insider. In fact the only kids its down with are the baby goat kind.

A guy I know dumped a woman when he heard her listening to the Sunday omnibus. But The Archers was one of the things that saved my sanity mid heartbreak and for that I will be forever grateful. Some context my marriage split wasnt civilized or by mutual consent. There was no conscious uncoupling.

I had my heart ripped out and stamped on. Hard. After 26 years together my husband walked out one bleak January day leaving no forwarding address and me and my two children profoundly shocked.

In the eye of the storm of my marriage implosion when my negative thoughts were all consuming where is he and what is he doing how are we going to live how will I ever afford to house us will I have to be naked in front of another man I struggled to find a distraction. I couldnt bear the TV songs were too painful podcasts too stressful.

As Id stopped watching News At Ten something my ex and I always did together I began listening to Radio 4 in the morning to keep some kind of handle on world affairs. Often the radio would stay on and that was my gateway into Womans Hour and then eventually The Archers. The first few episodes were just background noise. But over the course of a few months I found myself consciously seeking out the programme.

My marriage split wasnt civilized or by mutual consent writes Rosie Green. There was no conscious uncoupling. On the turn offs scale its just above granny knickers The Archers delivered comfort in so many ways and still does. Crucially its consistent.

The worlds longest running broadcast drama it has been on the airwaves for 75 years. Such enduring popularity means its not going to get cancelled and leave me bereft any time soon. I knew with certainty that at 7pm every weeknight I could escape for 13 minutes to a world of farming and flapjacks. The distraction helped so much.

On my worst days when I was literally shaking with fear it offered light relief. And a reassurance that some things in life are constant. Ive jettisoned almost all my divorce crutches the sleeping pills and the unsuitable men but The Archers has stayed. Ive grown attached to the characters.

Even the annoying ones. I like the rhythm of the conversations the familys interconnectedness and the mostly gentle plots that feel very human. Those voices are also company as I complete the never ending housework required of a single parent. Im not the only fan.

The King and Queen are regular listeners. Queen Camilla has even had a cameo role. As has Rylan Princess Margaret and Dame Edna Everage. The King and Queen are regular listeners of The Archers with the Camilla even having had a cameo role.

It seems to appeal to people of all political persuasions. My fathers partner who is left wing loves it as do righties John and Norma Major. I think it gives the listener tolerance and understanding of different lives and experiences. Albeit the diversity is limited by its rural Borsetshire setting.

Which makes me think I need to revise my opinion. The Archers is cool just in a reverse kind of way. Granted it doesnt command the same audience it did in its heyday 20 million tuned in to a 1955 episode when Grace Archer died after a barn fire but still reaches five million ears weekly.

And lots of its fans are millennials in 2025 the BBC reported The Archers regularly tops the list of most listened to on demand programmes for under 35s. Theres even a national tour this year The Archers Live At 75 will run from 7 June to 26 November fane.co.uk the archers. For me part of its appeal is nostalgia. It takes me back to my West Midlands childhood.

I like to think of fictional Lakey Hill as the Lickey Hills where we went on outings when I was small. My kids associate the theme tune with tumultuous times and say it gives them PTSD but I reckon in a few years theyll be tuning in too. Now I listen to The Archers in bed with my newish boyfriend. This marks the next stage in our relationship.

While I wouldnt say hes a superfan he does consider it a great sleep aid. He usually drops off after five minutes. The Archers is all things to all people





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The Archers BBC Radio 4 Drama Comfort Divorce Single Parenthood Nostalgia Consistency Enduring Popularity

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