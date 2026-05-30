The Archers: a comfort in times of turmoil

A woman's relationship with The Archers, the BBC radio drama, has been a comfort in times of turmoil. After a marriage split, she found solace in the show's consistent schedule and gentle plots. She's grown attached to the characters and likes the way the show appeals to people of all ages and backgrounds.

Avid Archers fan is not something you want in your dating app bio, but for one woman, The Archers was one of the things that saved her sanity mid-heartbreak.

After a marriage split that wasn't civilized or by mutual consent, she found comfort in the BBC radio drama, which has been on the airwaves for 75 years. The Archers delivered comfort in so many ways, and its consistency was crucial. The world's longest running broadcast drama has a consistent schedule, and the listener knows that at 7pm every weeknight they can escape to a world of farming and flapjacks.

The distraction helped so much, offering light relief on her worst days and a reassurance that some things in life are constant. She's grown attached to the characters, even the annoying ones, and likes the rhythm of the conversations, the family's interconnectedness, and the gentle plots that feel very human. Those voices are also company as she completes the never-ending housework required of a single parent.

The Archers seems to appeal to people of all political persuasions, from left-wing to right-wing, and gives the listener tolerance and understanding of different lives and experiences. This makes her think she needs to revise her opinion - The Archers is cool, just in a reverse kind of way. It doesn't command the same audience it did in its heyday, but still reaches five million ears weekly, and lots of its fans are millennials.

There's even a national tour this year - The Archers: Live At 75, will run from 7 June to 26 November. For her, part of its appeal is nostalgia, taking her back to her West Midlands childhood. She likes to think of fictional Lakey Hill as the Lickey Hills where they went on outings when she was small.

Her kids associate the theme tune with tumultuous times and say it gives them PTSD, but she reckons in a few years they'll be tuning in, too. Now she listens to The Archers in bed with her new boyfriend, who considers it a great sleep aid and usually drops off after five minutes. The Archers is all things to all people





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The Archers BBC Radio Drama Comfort Turmoil Marriage Split Consistency Gentle Plots Characters Appeal To All Ages

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