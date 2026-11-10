The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Blu-ray Box Set Released by Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll's season 2 Blu-ray box set for The Apothecary Diaries is priced at $60 USD, with a SteelBook edition at $64 USD arriving November 24.

Crunchyroll has released the complete second season of The Apothecary Diaries on Blu-ray, and the box set is available through the Crunchyroll Store, Amazon, and other participating online and physical retailers as of November 10, 2026. The anime blends a medical mystery with palace intrigue in an Imperial China-inspired setting, although it is not set in a real-world context. The regular box set is priced at $60 USD.

The release arrives while the series is already moving into its third season. Season 2 features all 24 episodes and is licensed by Crunchyroll. The season debuted in January 2025, just shy of two years before this Blu-ray release.

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Season 2 Blu-ray Box Set Pricing and Extras

The regular Blu-ray box set for The Apothecary Diaries season 2 costs $60 USD and contains all 24 episodes of the season. A SteelBook edition is priced at $64 USD, only $4 more than the regular edition, and is scheduled to launch on November 24.

The SteelBook edition includes all the features of the regular release, plus two collectible art cards and a collectible metal case. Both editions include textless openings and endings, along with all 24 episodes of the mini anime Maomao's Monologue.

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Maomao's Monologue includes fun facts tied to each episode of the main series. Crunchyroll's bite-sized segments are compared in the source to 'Petit Clover' from Black Clover and 'Go Go Igo' from Hikaru no Go, which are short extras that fans have enjoyed between episodes.

Season 2 Plot Deepens the Maomao and Jinshi Story

The second season expands the political intrigue considerably and dives further into a plot against the central empire. It also teases greater developments in the romantic tension between the dual protagonists Maomao and Jinshi.

The season escalates new conflicts with a rising faction vying for control over the country. More than a few plot twists seemingly separate Maomao and Jinshi by the end of the season, which is why fans are described as eager to revisit the story.

In season 3, Maomao begins a new chapter after returning to the pleasure district, while Jinshi expands his role and embraces the truth about his identity. Crunchyroll positions the season 2 box set as the right moment to recount everything from the previous season before the next chapter.

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Crunchyroll November Blu-ray Slate and Physical Media

Crunchyroll has a slate of three anime receiving key new Blu-ray releases on November 17. The lineup includes the SteelBook for My Dress-Up Darling season 1 and the SteelBook edition for Overlord IV.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie will get its own regular Blu-ray release, along with a re-cut version of the first five episodes of season 2. Crunchyroll has not yet clarified whether the release will include the new Juju Stroll feature, though an epilogue slideshow can reasonably be expected.

Recent months have also brought Blu-ray releases such as The Big O and Sailor Moon, with box sets and disc releases continuing to arrive. Physical media may have become a niche format, but collector incentives suggest it is not in danger of disappearing entirely.

The Apothecary Diaries currently leads this wave of releases, and additional titles across seinen romance, isekai, and battle shonen anime are expected to enter the market in the coming days. For buyers, that means a steady stream of purchasing decisions for physical collections.