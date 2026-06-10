The Apothecary Diaries Palace Chronicles Mobile Game Set for June Launch

The highly anticipated mobile game adaptation of The Apothecary Diaries, titled Palace Chronicles, is targeting a release around June 15. The game will offer fans an original story set in the imperial palace, allowing players to experience the intrigue and court politics that define the beloved series. With a new trailer showcasing the game and pre-registrations surpassing 200,000, excitement is building as the franchise expands beyond anime and manga into interactive gaming.

Fans of The Apothecary Diaries have another huge reason to celebrate. Following the anime's continued success and growing international audience, the franchise is preparing to expand into gaming with The Apothecary Diaries Palace Chronicles .

According to information confirmed exclusively to Screen Rant in a press release, the highly anticipated mobile game title is expected to launch around June 15, giving fans only a short wait before they can step into the imperial court themselves. While the June 15 release window for The Apothecary Diaries Palace Chronicles is still tentative, the timing matches perfectly with the game's recent promotional push.

Interest has surged in recent weeks thanks to a newly released trailer and a major pre-registration milestone, showing everyone that excitement surrounding the adaptation is continuing to build as launch day approaches. The biggest development is the expected launch date. The Screen Rant exclusive press release indicated that The Apothecary Diaries Palace Chronicles is scheduled to arrive on or around June 15.

Although that date is not yet considered permanently final, it is currently the target window and the most concrete indication yet of when players will gain access to the game. The title represents one of the franchise's most important expansions beyond novels, manga, and anime.

By bringing the world of the imperial palace and Maomao's life story into an interactive format, the game aims to let players experience the intrigue, mysteries, and court politics that helped make The Apothecary Diaries one of the most talked-about anime series of recent years; all with a brand-new original story for the game. The release window arrives at a strategic moment for The Apothecary Diaries brand.

With the anime continuing to generate fan excitement for the upcoming Season 3 and movie, as well as new viewers discovering the story of Maomao and Jinshi, the game has an opportunity to capitalize on that momentum while interest in the franchise remains exceptionally strong worldwide. Excitement surrounding Palace Chronicles has grown significantly over the past weeks.

A brand-new trailer offered fans another look at the game's presentation, characters, and palace setting, helping show how the source material is being adapted into a mobile gaming experience. The latest reveal was accompanied by another major achievement. Developers announced that the Palace Chronicles game has surpassed 200,000 pre-registrations ahead of launch, an impressive figure that demonstrates the strength of the franchise's fanbase.

Reaching such a milestone before release suggests that anticipation has remained high even before players have had the chance to try the game themselves. With the expected June 15 launch date drawing closer, all signs point to The Apothecary Diaries Palace Chronicles becoming the next major release for the franchise.

While fans should keep in mind that the date remains tentative until officially finalized, the combination of a fresh trailer, rapidly growing registration numbers, and an imminent launch window proves that the wait for the next chapter in The Apothecary Diaries universe is almost over





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Apothecary Diaries Palace Chronicles Mobile Game June 15 Release Pre-Registrations Anime Adaptation

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