The Apothecary Diaries season 1 offers 24 episodes of medical mystery in the imperial palace. Maomao solves poison cases in Netflix's hit anime.

Netflix has positioned The Apothecary Diaries as a standout title within its anime catalog, blending imperial elegance with intricate poison-related puzzles. The first season delivers a complete narrative arc across 24 episodes, centering on Maomao, a young woman trained in apothecary arts who is forcibly moved from a pleasure district into the heavily guarded inner palace of the emperor.

Medical Mystery Plot Mechanics

Maomao utilizes her specialized knowledge of medicine and toxins to transform the inner palace into a hub for medical investigations. Her ability to detect subtle signs of illness or poisoning attracts the attention of Jinshi, an influential eunuch known for his ability to disrupt the lives of those around him. Jinshi leverages his power to appoint Maomao as a food taster for Consort Gyokuyou, a role that grants her privileged access to sensitive medical cases usually hidden from ordinary servants.

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The narrative structure relies on compact mysteries that allow Maomao to demonstrate her sharp intellect while navigating a rigid social hierarchy. Each case requires her to look beyond superstition and rely on observable facts, such as specific tastes, smells, or rashes, to identify the true cause of a patient's condition. This approach establishes her as a unique figure in a court where servants are traditionally expected to obey rather than question authority.

Character Dynamics and Palace Politics

The relationship between Maomao and Jinshi forms the emotional core of the series, driven by their contrasting personalities and professional needs. Jinshi frequently assigns Maomao discreet tasks that require careful navigation of court politics, while she responds with blunt remarks and a clear preference for scientific experiments over social etiquette. Their dynamic provides humor but also highlights the constant danger Maomao faces, as even casual questions in the palace can lead to severe consequences.

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Rank and class determine who receives medical attention and whose testimony is valued within the imperial household. When Maomao is ordered to treat Consort Lihua, the challenge extends beyond identifying the illness to overcoming the obstruction of the consort's attendants. This conflict illustrates how palace politics often interfere with basic medical care, forcing Maomao to use her wits to bypass bureaucratic and social barriers to save lives.

Season Structure and Viewer Experience

Netflix lists the first season as containing exactly 24 episodes, each running approximately 22 minutes. This format results in a total runtime of roughly eight hours and 48 minutes, excluding breaks, which makes the season a manageable weekend binge rather than an overwhelming long-term commitment. The platform provides English and Japanese audio tracks with English subtitles, catering to diverse viewer preferences for language and localization.

The episode titles, such as The Unsettling Matter of the Spirit and Suicide or Murder, reflect the varied nature of the cases, which range from a woman dancing like a ghost on palace walls to a maid found drowned. Individual incidents offer satisfying resolutions while recurring characters and unresolved rivalries gradually connect the stories, creating a cohesive narrative that encourages viewers to continue watching.

Future Broadcast Schedule and Availability

The story of The Apothecary Diaries extends well beyond the initial season, with a second season also comprising 24 episodes already established in the catalog. A third season began broadcasting in October 2026, confirming the series' ongoing production and popularity among audiences. This sequential release schedule ensures that the first season serves as a complete and accessible entry point for new viewers interested in the mystery and political intrigue of the inner palace.