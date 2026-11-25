You've hurt someone you care about. You've apologized to them and done your best to make amends, but you still feel bad. Maybe the next thing you need to do is forgive yourself.

Despite our best efforts to be kind, thoughtful, and considerate, we sometimes hurt people we care about. We might say something insensitive, betray someone’s trust, or act selfishly.

When that happens, a genuine apology can help repair the relationship. When we acknowledge the harm we’ve caused, take responsibility for it, try to make amends, and make an honest effort to make sure it doesn’t happen again, we give the other person a reason to trust us againBut there’s another apology that may be just as important: the one we owe ourselves. Even when the person we hurt forgives us, we may still feel bad about what we did.

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Recognizing that we’ve hurt someone can be difficult, particularly when we think of ourselves as good people. We may struggle to separate what we did from who we are. We may tell ourselves “I’m a terrible person,” or believe that we don’t deserve to be forgiven. Or ourmight manifest in more subtle ways, like Shakespeare’s Lady Macbeth obsessively trying to wash imaginary blood from her hands for her role in the murder of King Duncan . When our behavior doesn’t match our image of ourselves as a good person, it can cause us to distort the reality of what happened. We might minimize our responsibility for the event . The problem with this response is that when we avoid taking responsibility for our behavior, we avoid confronting what we’ve done, and we lose an opportunity to learn from it.

At the other extreme, we might conclude that our behavior is an indication of who we are . The problem with this type of response is that self-condemnation can leave us with unhealthy feelings ofand regret. Although guilt can be useful when it motivates us to change our behavior, continually punishing ourselves doesn’t necessarily help us repair the harm. Neither of these responses is particularly helpful.

Fortunately, there’s a third option: forgiving ourselves. Psychologists Julie Hall and Frank Fincham argue that self-forgiveness is not forgetting what happened, denying that we did something wrong, or excusing our behavior. It’s about acknowledging that we did something wrong, accepting responsibility for it, and recognizing that we are capable of doing better. It’s essentially an apology to ourselves.

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The idea of forgiveness may seem counterintuitive. When someone forgives us, we might assume that they are letting us off the hook. But forgiveness doesn’t mean condoning the behavior or pretending that it didn’t happen. It’s a deliberate decision to let go of the hurt anddespite holding the other person accountable for that harm.

Although forgiveness doesn’t always lead to reconciliation, it can be a powerful way to bring people back together while still accepting that the harm happened. The same is true of self-forgiveness. We can acknowledge that we did something wrong without deciding that we’re unworthy. And unlike interpersonal forgiveness, where, if reconciliation isn’t possible, there may be ways to simply avoid the other person, we can’t escape ourselves .

We have to make peace with what we did while continuing to grow. Taking responsibility for our actions doesn’t mean we have to condemn ourselves. In fact, research shows that genuine self-forgiveness can be good for us. In a recent study, Williamson and colleagues tested an intervention based on the “four R’s” of self-forgiveness: responsibility, remorse, restoration, and renewal.

The intervention is designed to help people understand the consequences of their actions, accept responsibility for them, and ultimately forgive themselves.sessions, participants reported significant increases in self-forgiveness and self-compassion, and significant decreases in self-condemnation and psychological distress. Importantly, their sense of responsibility for the event didn’t change. They didn’t excuse orSelf-forgiveness can actually motivate us to be better.

In a series of studies, Ong found that when people forgave themselves for a transgression, they showed greaterLike forgiving someone else, forgiving ourselves is a process, and it can take time and effort. And like an effective apology to someone we’ve hurt involves acknowledging what we’ve done, accepting responsibility, and making things right, self-forgiveness requires us to do the same. It too should start with an apology—to yourself.

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First, be honest about what you did. It’s not about simply telling yourself that you’re sorry and moving on. It means facing what happened and considering how your actions affected the other person.

Next, consider what you can do to make things right. That might mean apologizing to the person you hurt and listening to their perspective. Research by Kim and colleagues found that offering an apology to the person we’ve hurt is associated with greater self-forgiveness.

Finally, consider what you’ve learned and what you will do differently in the future. Self-forgiveness isn’t about pretending the past didn’t happen, nor is it about punishing ourselves forever. It’s about accepting that we did something wrong while allowing ourselves the possibility of doing better in the future. Kim, J. J., Bechtel, S. K., Davis, C. M., Mavor, A. N., Cramer, V. G., French, C. R., Painter, K. J., & Hodge, A. S. .

The role of apology in the self-forgiveness-health link: Self-forgiveness predicts physical health via mental health. Williamson, H. E., Wade, N. G., & Cornish, M. A. . Effects of a self-forgiveness intervention on psychological and physiological outcomes: A randomized controlled trial. How to Build a Love That Lasts After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched.

Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist?

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