The annual June swoon beckons for the Yankees — why this year could be different

This one has the potential to be more about the emotional trauma of losing Judge than losing actual games in his absence.

Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge high five after the Yankees beat the Guardians at Yankee Stadium on June 4, 2026. You probably feel like you have seen this movie before, and you don’t like how it ends.

The Yankees closed out May with a strong road trip and returned home having won six of their past seven games to move to 36-23, 1.5 games back of the Rays for the division lead and the best record in the American League. Then they woke up on Monday and the calendar had flipped to June.

And it only took a few days for the recent demons of that month to come flooding back: dropping two of three to the Guardians, a series that was played literally under sunny skies but figuratively, which will require rest and limited activity before he is re-imaged in about four to six weeks to determine next steps. Jazz Chisholm Jr. dives back safely during the Yankees' game against the Guardians in The Bronx on June 4, 2026.

Giancarlo Stanton spent time on the IL in the summer of 2024, but returned to help propel the Yankees into the World Series. Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo walks off the Yankees with a two-run single in the 10th inning on July 9, 2022. Yankees starter Ryan Weathers had no place to hide his emotions after giving up a homer to Nick Kurtz in a 6-4 loss to the A's on May 30, 2026.

Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, now in his 16th season, is trying to appreciate the time he has left to play in the majors.





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