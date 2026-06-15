The anime series is finally returning with Season 2 later this Fall

The anime series is making a comeback with Season 2, and fans have been waiting five years since the end of the first season. The special trailer is showing off everything that happened in the anime so far, and the anime is helping fans catch up with a special recap video.

The anime series is finally going to be making its return to screens with Season 2 later this Fall . The special trailer is showing off everything that happened in the anime so far.

It's because fans have been waiting five years since the end of the first season. The anime has finally confirmed that Season 2 of the series is going to be making its debut this October. That gives fans a couple of months to catch up with it all, and the anime is helping fans in this matter with a special recap video showing off the 170 episode long debut season.

While it has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this time, Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be exclusively streaming the new episodes outside of Japan when they hit. Much of the production staff has been confirmed as well with Ayataka Tanemura taking over as director for Studio Pierrot, with Keiichiro Ochi overseeing the scripts, Itsuko Takeda handling the character designs alongside Kumiko Tokunaga, Kosei Takahashi handling prop design, and Minako Seki composing the music.

The series had left off following the initial attack from the Dark Triad that led to Captain Yami's capture, and that means Asta and the others only had three days in order to train their power in an attempt for a rematch. Now kicking off a new raid on the Spade Kingdom, it's going to be nothing but high octane fights from here on out for the anime.

This is also the penultimate arc of Yuki Tabata's original manga series, so it does remain to be seen just how long this new season of the anime will actually be. It's not likely that it's going to run on a weekly basis like the first season did. Much like how the anime will return for a single cour or two from potentially 12-24 episodes before taking a break and returning in 2027 or 2028





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The Anime Series Season 2 Fall Asta Captain Yami Dark Triad Spade Kingdom Yuki Tabata Original Manga Series

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