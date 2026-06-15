The anime had one of the biggest anime debuts in recent years as fans were captivated by the stunning animation, which does justice to the manga's intricate art style.

The anime finally premiered its highly anticipated series on Crunchyroll as part of the Spring 2026 lineup. The series was confirmed in 2022 and was supposed to be released in 2025, but the production took longer than expected.

The series had one of the biggest anime debuts in recent years as fans were captivated by the stunning animation, which does justice to the manga's intricate art style. The series is based on the beloved Seinen fantasy series written and illustrated by Kamone Shirahama, which has been serialized in Kodansha's seinen manga magazine Morning Two since July 2016. So far, the anime has only been confirmed for one season, which is scheduled to release 13 episodes.

The first season is almost halfway over as the anime introduces four new cast members, and one of them isWith just three episodes released so far, the anime has captivated fans with striking visuals that do justice to the manga's intricate art style, even though adapting a series with such a unique style into another medium is always more complicated. The gorgeous story is set in a fantasy world brimming with magic, where only those born with the ability can become witches.

While magic is a part of everyone's daily lives, only a handful of people use it. An ordinary young girl, Coco, spends her days dressmaking at her mother's shop despite yearning to become a witch, even though she knows it will never be possible.

However, her dream finally comes true when she meets Qifrey, a talented witch, who came to her mother's boutique. After unknowingly causing a major accident, she learns a major secret about the witches that has been hidden from the world. In order to seek her help in finding a mysterious perpetrator performing forbidden magic, Qifrey invites her to join his Atelier and grants her the opportunity to become a witch.

However, the journey ahead of her is going to be gruesome as she delves into the unknown world of witches. The story centers around Urano Motosu, who loves books more than anything. Just when she was about to start her dream job of becoming a librarian, she died in an accident. As she takes her final breath, she wishes for nothing else but to read more books in her next life.

She wakes up in an unknown world as Myne, a frail five-year-old girl. However, although she got a second chance at life, she is frustrated by the lack of books in a world without a printing press. Since books have to be written and copied by hand, they are so expensive that only nobles can afford them. And thus begins Myne's journey as a bookworm as she strives to read and make more books.

The latest Season 4 follows her after she leaves her commoner life behind and becomes Rozemyne, a noble daughter of Ehrenfest's archduke





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Crunchyroll Anime Spring 2026 Kamone Shirahama Kodansha Morning Two Seinen Fantasy Series

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