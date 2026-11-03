The Angry Birds Movie 3 Trailer Release Date and Cast Details Announced

The Angry Birds Movie 3 teaser drops November 4, 2026. Red faces fatherhood and a new threat in John Rice's third installment featuring an expanded voice cast.

The promotional campaign for the third major motion picture adaptation of the popular video game franchise is officially moving forward with a scheduled teaser premiere. The Angry Birds Movie 3 will release a new trailer on November 4, 2026. This upcoming comedy marks the third installment in the long-running cinematic series that is based on the Angry Birds video game franchise. The film is directed by John Rice, who brings his specific stylistic vision to the animated project. The screenplay for this latest entry was crafted by Thurop Van Orman, ensuring the narrative maintains a distinct voice compared to its predecessors.

Teaser Plot Red Faces Fatherhood

The newly released teaser for The Angry Birds Movie 3 shows Red and his friends facing a series of hilarious challenges. The film follows Red as he faces the unexpected challenges of fatherhood while raising three adorable chicks. This domestic storyline provides the central emotional arc for the protagonist as he navigates the complexities of raising a large family. Simultaneously, a new threat forces Red and his friends to team up again to save the day. The narrative promises to balance the character-driven comedy of parental struggles with the high-stakes action typical of the franchise.

Also read HBO Rebooting The Birds With Sarah Snook In Upcoming Horror Limited Series

Cinema History And Box Office Performance

The first Angry Birds movie premiered in 2016, followed by the second installment three years later. Despite receiving mixed-to-positive reviews, both films were box office successes. The financial performance of the previous entries established a strong foundation for the franchise. The first movie also became the second highest-grossing film based on a video game at the time of its release. This historical context highlights the commercial viability of adapting the mobile gaming IP into a theatrical feature. The marketing team behind The Angry Birds 3 never misses an opportunity to turn internet chaos into gold.

Expanded Voice Cast And New Roles

The original voice talent from the previous films continues to support the narrative, including Rachel Bloom, and Danny McBride. Joining the cast in new roles are Emma Myers, Walker Scobell, Marcello Hernández, Tim Robinson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, MrBeast, Salish Matter, Psalm West, Sam Richardson, James Austin Johnson, Lily James, and Keke Palmer. This extensive roster of new actors adds significant star power to the project. The inclusion of prominent digital creators and established comedians suggests a broad appeal strategy for the upcoming release.

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Production Team And Creative Direction

John Rice has directed the film, with the screenplay by Thurop Van Orman. Their collaboration aims to deliver a fresh perspective on the established characters. The creative team is tasked with balancing the humor of the source material with the emotional beats required for a family-friendly comedy. The production schedule has been carefully managed to ensure the trailer release on November 4, 2026. This timing allows for sufficient promotional lead-up before the final theatrical release.

Future Outlook For The Franchise

The release of the teaser on November 4, 2026, will serve as the first major public glimpse of the third film. Fans and industry analysts will monitor the reaction to the new cast additions and the story direction. The success of the previous two films created high expectations for this installment. The combination of John Rice's direction and the expanded voice cast positions the movie for significant attention. The outcome of this release will determine the future trajectory of the Angry Birds cinematic universe.