The Angry Birds Movie 3 Release Date Confirmed for December 2026

Sony Pictures Animation reveals the December 23, 2026 release for The Angry Birds Movie 3, starring Jason Sudeikis as Red and featuring new music by Jisoo.

Sony Pictures Animation has officially announced that The Angry Birds Movie 3 will premiere in theaters on December 23, 2026. This third installment in the popular franchise continues the story of Red, voiced by Jason Sudeikis, as he attempts to balance the demands of fatherhood with his legacy as a global hero. The announcement follows the release of a new trailer that highlights both domestic struggles and an impending planetary threat.

Red Faces Fatherhood Challenges

The narrative centers on Red and his partner, Silver, who are initially portrayed trying to enjoy a quiet Spaghetti Night at home. Their evening is interrupted by their children, who are completely engrossed in their digital devices, signaling the start of Red's current greatest challenge. The character reflects on his past victories, noting that he has already saved the island twice and now believes his only task is to be the best dad possible.

Also read Dead birds found in Monroe, WA spark bird flu concerns

However, the transition to a mundane family life proves difficult for Red and Silver as they navigate the complexities of parenthood. The trailer depicts the couple struggling to connect with their kids, suggesting that being a parent is just as daunting as fighting a war. This domestic focus sets the stage for a story that explores personal growth alongside high-stakes action.

New Villain Emerges from Extinction

While Red deals with home life, the island's peace is disrupted by the return of familiar faces, including Chuck and Bomb. These characters attempt to throw a party, but their newly established routine is shattered when a new villain appears. This antagonist issues a stark warning that the beloved island is on the verge of extinction, forcing Red to reconsider his priorities.

Advertisement

The emergence of this threat requires Red to step back into his role as a hero, but he is no longer facing the danger alone. The synopsis confirms that his family joins him on the mission, expanding the scope of the conflict beyond a solo effort. This alliance between the former warrior and his family adds a new dynamic to the franchise's signature humor and action.

Music and Cast Contributions

The upcoming film features new music from Jisoo, a member of the global K-pop group BLACKPINK. Jisoo co-wrote the original song Sun Showers, which is prominently featured in the newly released trailer. This musical addition highlights the international appeal and modern sensibilities Sony Pictures Animation is bringing to the sequel.

The ensemble cast includes Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom, Emma Myers, Walker Scobell, Danny McBride, Marcello Hernández, Tim Robinson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, Psalm West, MrBeast, Salish Matter, Sam Richardson, James Austin Johnson, Lily James, and Keke Palmer. Their participation underscores the scale of the production and the star power driving the marketing campaign.

Production Team and Future Outlook

The Angry Birds Movie 3 is directed by John Rice, with a screenplay written by Thurop Van Orman. The film is produced by John Cohen, Dan Chuba, Carla Connor, and Namit Malhotra. Executive producers include Louis Koo, Toru Nakahara, Ben Mattes, Hanna Valkeapää-Nokkala, Crosby Clyse, Chris Pflug, Simon Hedges, Thurop Van Orman, Chris Milburn, Don McGregor, Jamey Heath, Neal Patel, Paul Kang, Geneva Wasserman, and Cathy Boxall.

Advertisement

The official synopsis states that this holiday season, one angry bird will face his greatest challenge yet, surviving fatherhood while saving the world. With a release date set for late 2026, the studio has ample time to build anticipation through marketing strategies that often leverage internet culture. The combination of domestic comedy and superhero action aims to appeal to both longtime fans and new audiences.