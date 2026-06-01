The Angels Mark 50th Anniversary of 'Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again' with Special Music Video and National Tour

Australian rock band The Angels celebrate the 50th anniversary of their iconic hit 'Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again' with a new music video featuring all past vocalists and a national tour spanning over 25 dates. The song's enduring impact on Australian music culture is explored, from its humble beginnings to its widespread influence and covers by international artists.

The Angels , an iconic Australian rock band, have marked the 50th anniversary of their seminal hit ' Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again ' with a special music video featuring all the vocalists who have fronted the band over the decades.

The clip, compiled by founding guitarist Rick Brewster, serves as a tribute to the song's enduring impact on Australian rock history. The band is set to embark on a national anniversary tour, 'Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again… 50 Years On', starting at Coolangatta's Cooly Rocks on June 4 and concluding at Adelaide's Hindley Street Music Hall on November 6.

The tour spans over 25 dates, paying homage to the song that has become a staple in Australian music culture. Originally written by Doc Neeson, John Brewster, and Rick Brewster, the song was first recorded in March 1976 and released as the band's debut single. Inspired by grief, the lyrics were penned following the death of the girlfriend of the band's first manager.

Despite initially peaking at No. 58 on the Australian charts, the song's live version released in 1988 introduced the audience chant that has since become inseparable from the track. Over the years, 'Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again' has been covered by various artists, including Metallica, Keith Urban, and Jelly Roll. The song's cultural significance is undeniable, ranking high in music polls and being performed by numerous artists during Australian tours.

For John Brewster, the anniversary carries personal weight, serving as a reminder of the band's history, the people they've lost, and the fans who have supported them throughout the years





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The Angels Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again 50Th Anniversary National Tour Australian Rock Music

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