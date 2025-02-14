The Ancient Roots of Valentine's Day and its Celebration in America

Explore the surprising history of Valentine's Day, from its ancient Roman origins to its modern-day celebrations in America. Discover the connection to Saint Valentine, the influence of Lupercalia, and the enduring themes of love and desire.

Each Valentine's Day, millions of Americans express their affection for their partners or loved ones with gifts like flowers, cards, or candy on February 14th. While some view it as a commercialized holiday, Valentine's Day has ancient roots in Roman history and connections to Saint Valentine. This day presents an opportunity to ask someone on a date, reaffirm a long-term commitment, or dedicate time for self-care or shared meals with family and friends.

However, others criticize it as an overcommercialization of love or may feel lonely if they are not in a relationship. A 2024 CBS News/YouGov survey revealed that 68% of Americans in relationships planned to celebrate Valentine's Day, compared to 24% of those not in relationships. Overall, about half of Americans intended to mark the occasion. Whether you embrace or reject the holiday, its deep and ancient history might surprise you.The celebration of Valentine's Day stems from ancient Roman traditions of a loosely connected festival of love observed in the second week of February. Professor Noel Lenski, a Yale professor of classics and history, explains that how people express love during this time is influenced by the historical circumstances they live in. For about a thousand years, starting in the 5th century B.C., Romans celebrated Lupercalia, a festival on February 15th commemorating the founding of Rome and the fertility god Lupercus. This festival, characterized by drunkenness and sexual fervor, involved animal sacrifices and whipping young women with hides, held at the Palatine Hill in Italy, until the 5th century C.E. One notable Lupercalia festival occurred a month before Julius Caesar's assassination on March 15, 44 B.C., when Caesar famously rejected the crown offered by Roman general Mark Antony.Following the rise of the Catholic Church in Rome, the empire became more restrained, as described by Professor Lenski. Pope Gelasius I abolished Rome's Lupercalia Day in the 5th century. Meanwhile, Christians began observing a feast on February 14th to honor Saint Valentine and the sanctity of marriage. While the Saint Valentine's feast may have replaced Lupercalia, Professor Lenski notes a lack of conclusive evidence to support this claim. Much about this day remains shrouded in mystery, with historians struggling to connect the dots. As culture evolved, so did Valentine's Day, and gift-giving emerged in the 14th century, according to Lenski. The holiday gradually became more secular as people associated it with love, poetry, and gifts. Lenski explains that Valentine's Day is a reflection of its time and place, revealing more about the era than about Saint Valentine himself. Who was Saint Valentine? Professor Lenski suggests that Saint Valentine is more a legend than a historical figure, possibly two individuals. He explains that two bishops are associated with Saint Valentine, both martyrs who died defending the Christian faith against Roman persecution. One legend, according to Lenski, claims that a bishop secretly performed marriage ceremonies, leading to his execution by a Pagan Roman emperor. Father Michael Clark of Saint Paul's Roman Catholic Church in Connecticut disagrees with the notion of multiple, legendary Saint Valentines. He asserts, 'I have seen his skull with my own eyes.' Father Michael maintains that Saint Valentine was a single, real person, or at least the individual whom the church honored with a feast was not a mere legend. While he is unaware of the secret marriage ceremonies, Father Michael emphasizes that Valentine's martyrdom for his religion is what resonates deeply with people. 'Martyrdom, the giving up of your life, is uncompromising,' Father Michael says. 'We want to think of our love as uncompromising, too.' He believes that the person we love is 'someone we'd be prepared to give our all for.' He cites the biblical verse from the Song of Solomon 8:6, 'love is stronger than death,' as a testament to why Saint Valentine's message has endured for centuries. Martyrs demonstrate that love transcends the very essence of our shared humanity, being alive.Although Saint Valentine's feast is no longer celebrated on February 14th by the church, the celebration of love in the United States continues. Cupid is not merely a Valentine's Day caricature or a fictional character; it also has its roots in ancient Rome. Cupid originates from the Latin word Cupido, meaning desire, and is the offspring and assistant of Aphrodite or Venus. Professor Lenski asserts that Cupid's presence in our celebrations underscores the enduring nature of erotic love throughout human history. Love and desire, he notes, are timeless themes in literature and human experiences, perpetually captivating and eluding our full comprehension.How do we celebrate Valentine's Day in the U.S.





CBSNews / 🏆 87. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Culture Holidays VALENTINE's DAY HISTORY ROMANS SAINT VALENTINE CUPID LUPERCALIA LOVE DESIRE GIFTS CELEBRATION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Jose Celebrates Valentine's Day with Unique EventsFrom art installations and musical performances to museum tours and themed dinners, San Jose offers a variety of ways to celebrate Valentine's Day. This article highlights some of the most unique events happening around the city, including a free Valentine's Day concert at the Sonic Runway art installation, Hathor's Festival of Love at the Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum, and a special Valentine's Day dinner at the Winchester Mystery House. It also reminisces about past Valentine's Day traditions like the Feathers of Fury pillow fights and the Valentine's Day Revel.

Read more »

Tinggly's Be My Valentine Gift: Adventure and Choice for a Memorable Valentine's DayTinggly's Be My Valentine Limited Edition collection offers a unique and flexible gift experience, allowing recipients to choose from a wide range of adventures and activities.

Read more »

How to get your 2025 valentines specially postmarked in Valentine TXThe postmaster in Valentine, Texas, specially postmarks Valentine's Day mail with a student-designed stamp.

Read more »

Make America Healthy Again: Swap out these Valentine's Day Treats for Healthier OptionsCertified holistic nutritionist Robin DeCicco and registered dietitian nutritionist Ilana Muhlstein offer healthier alternatives to traditional Valentine's Day candy and baked goods. They suggest swapping out sugary chocolates, artificial gummy candies, and red-dyed treats for organic options, natural fruit juices, and single-ingredient snacks.

Read more »

Captain America: Brave New World Opens on Valentine's Day Weekend; Free Romance Movies to StreamMarvel will release its first movie of 2025, Captain America: Brave New World, on Valentine's Day weekend, capitalizing on the extended four-day weekend. The article also recommends three free romance movies to stream on FAST services: Sex Drive, Ghost, and Dirty Dancing.

Read more »

The untold truth about Valentine's Day: From violence to modern-day romanceThe romantic holiday has been celebrated for centuries, but the history behind it is much darker than red roses.

Read more »