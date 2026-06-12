The Americas Premieres: Tom Hanks Narrates Groundbreaking Ten‑Part Nature Series on NBC

NBC launches The Americas, a ten‑episode nature documentary narrated by Tom Hanks and scored by Hans Zimmer. The double‑episode debut "The Atlantic Coast" and "Mexico" showcases unprecedented wildlife footage, new species discoveries, and the continent's diverse ecosystems, aiming to inspire global conservation efforts.

NBC is set to launch a sweeping new nature documentary series titled The Americas , a ten‑part exploration of the continent that stretches from the Arctic to the Antarctic.

Narrated by Tom Hanks and scored by acclaimed composer Hans Zimmer, the series opens with a double‑feature premiere on Tuesday night, featuring the episodes "The Atlantic Coast" and "Mexico.

" The first hour will be simulcast across Bravo, CNBC, E! , SYFY and USA, and will air on NBC at 7 p.m. Eastern/Pacific time. The production, five years in the making, draws on more than 180 separate field expeditions and showcases cutting‑edge filming technology that captures behaviors and ecosystems never before seen on screen.

In "The Atlantic Coast," viewers are taken from the windswept dunes of New England to the rugged shores of the Gulf of Mexico, following wild horses that charge across marshes, bald eagles that dive after ospreys, and sharks that patrol shallow waters to protect schools of fish. The episode also follows raccoons as they adapt to urban environments, black bears foraging in ancient forests, and a 130‑year‑old oak tree that seems to brace itself for winter's chill.

The wildlife footage is accompanied by intimate moments rarely documented in nature film, such as the courtship dances of newly discovered bird species and the daily struggle of a small frog that appears to cheat death by regenerating its limbs. The second episode, "Mexico," journeys southward across diverse habitats, from the desert canyons of the Sonoran region to the lush rainforests of the Yucatán Peninsula.

Here the series uncovers new species of insects, records dramatic deep‑sea hunting scenes off the Pacific coastline, and reveals unusual ecological interactions, such as symbiotic relationships between marine crustaceans and coral. The production team, led by Emmy and BAFTA‑winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton, worked closely with local Indigenous guides and scientists to ensure accurate representation of the continent's cultural and biological richness.

Hanks, speaking alongside Gunton, described the project as an attempt to forge a deep emotional connection between global audiences and the fragile wonders of the Americas, emphasizing the urgent need for conservation. The series is positioned as a landmark television event, promising world‑first footage, unprecedented narrative scope, and a powerful call to protect the continent's ecosystems.

In addition to the televised premiere, NBC has released image galleries and behind‑the‑scenes footage on its website, allowing fans to explore the visual splendor of the episodes before they air. The promotional material includes portraits of Hanks and Gunton by photographer Austin Hargrave, as well as stills from the field taken by photographers Danny Green and Sebastian Kennerknecht.

As the first installment of what is expected to become a cultural touchstone, The Americas aims to captivate millions, inspire curiosity, and spark a global conversation about the stewardship of the planet's only supercontinent that spans both hemispheres





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