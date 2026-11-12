The Amazing Race Contestants Matt & Michelle Defend Strategy After Elimination

Former contestants Matt and Michelle respond to fan backlash and villain labels following their elimination from Season 39 of The Amazing Race, citing integrity over fake alliances.

Former contestants Matt and Michelle have issued a firm defense of their competitive gameplay strategies following their elimination from Season 39 of The Amazing Race. The couple, who were voted out on Thursday, November 12 after a night episode, faced intense criticism from viewers who labeled them the primary villains of the season. Despite the negative reception, the pair maintains that their approach was driven by a sincere desire to win rather than malicious intent or deceptive behavior.

Defending Authentic Gameplay Tactics

Michelle explained that she never intended to engage in the fake alliances that characterized much of the season. She stated that she was fully immersed in the competition, focused entirely on executing strategies that would secure a victory. Matt, who is 36 years old, joined his wife in rejecting the notion that they played unfairly, arguing that their transparency was actually a strength. They believe that honesty about their intentions was more valuable than forming superficial partnerships with other teams.

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Fan Backlash and Viewer Criticism

The couple received harsh feedback from fans who found their confidence bordering on cockiness to be off-putting. One viewer described Matt and Michelle as one of the most insufferable couples seen on the show, noting that being overly arrogant and nasty was not a positive attribute. Another critic argued that the modern version of The Amazing Race has become boring due to weak alliances and reliance on GPS directions. These sentiments reflect a broader dissatisfaction with the current format, which many feel lacks the edge of earlier seasons.

Strategic Wins and Team Targeting

As married parents of two, Matt and Michelle were dominant forces throughout Season 39. They won three consecutive legs and managed to place third even after other teams conspired to give them a U-turn disadvantage. Their success made them targets, leading to a coalition of teams banning together during Leg 8 to ensure they finished last. Matt pointed out that their strength and effective gameplay naturally drew the ire of competitors who could not match their performance.

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Rebutting Manipulation Accusations

Michelle argued that her team was actually the least manipulative group on the track. She contrasted their direct approach with the fake alliances formed by others, suggesting that pretending to cooperate while planning to misdirect opponents was worse than open competition. Matt challenged the internet critics by asking what they would do for a $1 million prize, implying that most people would play just as ruthlessly. He criticized the so-called nice people for forming alliances that dissolved when it mattered most.

Show Legacy and Contestant Reactions

The Amazing Race, hosted by Phil Keoghan since its first season in September 2001, continues to generate strong opinions among its audience. The show tests teams of two as they race around the world, completing physical and mental challenges for a million dollars. During the same elimination episode, Jaime Tribo and her brother Cody Langlois shared emotional reactions to their exit. Jaime expressed her hope to alleviate her mother's medical bills, highlighting the personal stakes involved. Meanwhile, Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Dewan have also broken their silence following their own elimination from a different dance competition, DWTS.