Discover the top new Netflix series to watch this weekend including The Altruists FTX scandal docudrama The Body supernatural hit and Law Of Beasts crime thriller.

Subscribers have a dense slate of high-profile premieres to navigate this weekend from November 20 to 22 2026 as Netflix delivers a mix of global hits and controversial new additions. The platform currently boasts some of its most significant content in recent months ranging from a supernatural mystery to a true crime documentary and a docudrama about a massive financial fraud. Our top recommendation for the weekend is a show that premiered on Thursday November 19 which has already garnered a 75 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Altruists Documentary Details

The Altruists stands out as the premier new series for those interested in the real-life rise and catastrophic fall of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange. This eight-part docudrama chronicles the events surrounding founders Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison who were both convicted on fraud charges related to the theft of more than $8 billion in consumer funds. The narrative explores the concept of effective altruism which influenced Bankman-Fried to amass vast wealth specifically for the purpose of donating it to various charitable causes.

Also read The Altruists Miniseries Review: Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle on FTX Scam

Julia Garner a three-time Emmy award winner takes on the role of Caroline Ellison depicting her complex dynamic as both the business partner and on-and-off girlfriend of Sam Bankman-Fried. The cast also includes Anthony Boyle who plays Bankman-Fried alongside Madison Hu Alex Lawther Matt Rife and Hudson Williams. The series was created by Graham Moore an Oscar-winning screenwriter known for his detailed storytelling.

The Body Global Viewership Lead

The Body maintains its dominance at the number one spot on Netflix's global viewership chart this weekend solidifying its status as a viral sensation. The series follows a dance team at a Catholic high school called the Lions who perform a dark ritual in an attempt to win their regional tournament. This act leads to prophetic visions among several team members which subsequently sparks a frenzy throughout their small town.

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Despite facing controversy that resulted in a petition calling for the show to be removed from the platform The Body has achieved a near-perfect 96 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. While Netflix has not officially confirmed a second season the showrunners have announced plans to continue the story. This strong potential for expansion makes it a must-watch for viewers who want to engage with one of the most talked-about new Netflix series of the year.

Law Of Beasts Crime Thriller Context

Ranking at number two on the worldwide viewership chart The Law of Beasts offers a chilling portrayal of a shocking true crime story. The series consists of only four episodes each lasting between 42 and 60 minutes making it easily consumable within a single night. Inspired by true events the show centers on a child murder case that occurred in Poland in 1988 which led to the creation of the controversial Beast Law.

The Beast Law allows courts to hold violent criminals in psychiatric institutions after they have served their prison sentences. The narrative begins at a pivotal moment when convicted serial child murderer Mariusz Trynkiewicz is set for release from prison causing great panic across the country. The story is told over two overlapping timelines between 1988 and 2014 diving into the initial police investigation and the mass moral dilemma that arose more than two decades later.

Streaming Guide Recommendations

This weekend offers a diverse range of viewing options with The Altruists being our top choice for its riveting recounting of the $8 billion scandal. Viewers can also enjoy the supernatural tension of The Body or the historical weight of The Law of Beasts. For those seeking alternatives ScreenRant recommends checking updated streaming guides for other platforms including Prime Video HBO Max and Paramount+.

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Previous recommendations for what to binge on Netflix include Black Doves season 2 and Keira Knightley's dark comedy spy thriller. Viewers who enjoyed true crime may also appreciate Taken Natalee Holloway a docuseries that is still trending in the U.S. Another ideal one-night binge is Murder in Galicia a crime series based on true events that fits well within this weekend's viewing schedule.