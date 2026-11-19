Netflix's take on the implosion of crypto firm FTX, starring Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner as Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, disappoints.

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But compared to the frenzy around artificial intelligence that was soon to come, even the Shakespearean downfall of a corporation that could once casually spend nine figures on stadium naming rights feels like a footnote in the intertwined history of technology and finance. The crypto boom now occupies an awkward middle space in the recent arc of the tech industry: After the Obama-era idealism of Facebook, Twitter and other companies that promised to connect the world for the better and before the full-on dystopian rhetoric of post-human labor and a “permanent underclass.

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” African TV Giant Primedia Acquires The Africa Channel and Assets, Expanding its Reach Across the Continent and in U.S.,” created by Graham Moore and produced by the Obamas’ shingle Higher Ground, is aware of this gap.

“AI is hotter than crypto’s ever been right now,” one character observes in the finale as FTX’s house of cards starts to fall. “The Altruists” could theoretically use our rapidly fading cultural memory to its advantage, dusting off the Bankman-Fried story to deliver a character study that pushes past tabloid headlines about polycules and party mansions to make sense of what happened and a case for why it mattered. Instead, “The Altruists” opts for the most conventional, least persuasive lens through which to explain the significance of FTX as well as what went wrong: the on-and-off romance between Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison , the former head of FTX-affiliated hedge fund Alameda Research.

The action toggles back and forth between two timelines: the early days of Sam, Caroline and their companies and their swift demise five years later, forecasted in a standard flash-forward to the FBI storming the office. The erstwhile couple make a certain sense as the show’s focus. They’re a handy metaphor for the messy, inappropriate relationship between their two companies, which culminated in FTX’s use of billions in customer money to cover for Alameda’s trading losses.

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And, of course, there are salacious details like Ellison’s X-rated “Harry Potter” fanfiction — the kind of low-hanging fruit a writer would have to be foolish to leave on the vine. Sex still sells, even when the sex in question is between socially awkward math geeks whose idea of foreplay is strategic board games.

But “The Altruists,” which works from a series of New York magazine articles by Kevin T. Dugan and Jen Wieczner as its source material, makes Sam and Caroline strangely simplistic, both as individual personalities and larger cultural forces. It starts with the casting: Boyle is a strong actor with a bright future ahead of him; the onetime face of a brash IRA revolutionary in “Say Nothing” is nonetheless an awkward fit for a noted oddball like Bankman-Fried, and Boyle never disappears into the role.

His SBF — the boy billionaire’s popular nickname — is motormouthed and visibly anxious, yet the scripts elide some of his strangest tics, like taking interviews while playing video games or sleeping on the office floor. Boyle’s performance comes off more like the Mark Zuckerberg of “The Social Network,” a disaffected yet basically relatable nerd who craves validation, than the Mark Zuckerberg of “The Social Reckoning,” a space alien whose inability to grasp human nature has warped the world in his image. Garner, for her part, dials up Ellison’s tics into a near-caricature of a four-eyed poindexter.

Pre-arrest footage of Ellison, who would go on to cooperate extensively with SBF’s prosecutors, shows the same nervous laughter that Garner accurately mimics, but a much more calm and even speaking voice. Amping up an accent and donning a wig are old hat for the star of “Inventing Anna,” another frustrating Netflix project that captured its subject’s eccentricity without delving into their deeper psychology. Were “The Altruists” more of a straight-up satire in tone, Garner’s caricature might work in context.

Instead, isolated moments of humor — upon finding out about the fraud, one FTX employee is mad because he’s been urging them to break the law for years and feels excluded — are left to float in an otherwise sincere story of misguided puppy love. Perhaps Moore and co-showrunner Jacqueline Hoyt were worried about crossing over into gleeful cruelty.

But if perpetrators of a multibillion dollar fraud don’t deserve some mockery, who does? Sam and Caroline are initially drawn together as young analysts at the Wall Street firm Jane Street Capital by their mutual interest in effective altruism, the “earn to give” movement that gives “The Altruists” its name. The two encourage each other’s most dangerous instincts, like going all in on every bet because it’s “mathematically optimal” or refusing to communicate discomfort around Sam’s autocratic tendencies or Caroline’s polyamory. The plot frames Sam and Caroline’s slide into criminality as the slow corruption of self-identified “good guys,” though the show is strangely uncritical of the starting premise that the best way to make positive change in the world is by amassing a personal fortune.

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For all EA comes into focus, cryptocurrency itself remains stubbornly obscure. It’s not easy to mine drama from complex financial instruments, but “The Altruists” puts frustratingly little effort into explaining the water these crazy kids are swimming in.

Without a more defined sense of what makes crypto unique, “The Altruists” is left with a faint rehash of the techno-optimism-gone-awry narrative already explored in series like “The Dropout,” “Super Pumped” and “WeCrashed,” which tellingly dropped within weeks of each other in 2022 . Those three titles collectively worked to capture a specific time and place; with its personal focus, “The Altruists” never does the same.of Sam and Caroline.

Potential framing devices, like a Bloomberg reporter’s investigation, are flirted with and abandoned. Nishad Singh , SBF’s childhood friend turned employee, tells us that Sam’s Stanford Law professor parents Joe and Barbara are the skeleton key to his need to prove himself.

“They already love you,” Nishad says of the scholars. “They just don’t fucking like you. ” It’s a great line, just not one backed up in any way by the show’s portrayal of that relationship, which is fairly minimal and fails to lay the groundwork for head-scratching decisions like Joe and Barbara’s total credulity toward their son, both before and after his arrest. It’s not like “The Altruists” lacks time to explore the Bankman-Fried household dynamics.

At eight hourlong episodes, “The Altruists” is padded out with detours into Nishad’s office romance and the backstory of SBF’s college pal Sam Trabucco , who left FTX before things hit the fan.

The space would be far better spent building out the crypto universe, shading in Sam and Caroline outside one another’s orbit or even outlandish incidents like FTX’s Larry David-starring Super Bowl ad. Without a stronger center, though, these satellite plots feel like they’re orbiting a vacuum.

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