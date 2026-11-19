Critics praise The Altruists, a new Netflix drama about Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX. Star Julia Garner delivers standout performances in this eight-episode series.

Netflix's The Altruists has officially arrived and is generating significant buzz for its dramatization of the FTX cryptocurrency scandal. The eight-episode series premiered on November 19, 2026, bringing the true story of Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison to screens worldwide. Critics are already weighing in with overwhelmingly positive assessments of the production's quality and narrative approach.

Reviewers have highlighted the exceptional acting performances as the primary driver of the series success. Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle deliver brilliant portrayals of the central figures in the financial collapse. Their chemistry anchors the show and elevates the complex financial subject matter into a gripping psychological drama.

Also read The Altruists Miniseries Review: Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle on FTX Scam

ScreenRant offered a strong recommendation for the series, calling it a masterful addition to the Netflix catalog. The critic emphasized the power of the creative team and the outstanding talent of the lead actors. The review concluded that The Altruists is the definitive show to binge over the weekend due to its riveting scope.

The Guardian commended the lead performances while also noting the support from the rest of the cast. Karan Soni received specific praise for his emotionally brutalizing portrayal of one of Sam Bankman-Fried's victims. Critics noted that the series remains coherent and engaging despite the intricate details of the financial fraud involved.

Some reviewers questioned the narrative choice to focus heavily on the romantic relationship between the two leads. The Hollywood Reporter noted that this approach distinguishes the show from other tech founder dramas but may obscure the broader context. The sense of perspective can get lost in the whirlwind drama of their love story amidst the scam.

Despite these criticisms, The Los Angeles Times described the series as a handsome and engaging production. The review pointed out that while some digital backdrops were unconvincing, the overall aesthetic was strong. The series stays just the right side of compelling, maintaining casual engagement even in less intense scenes.

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The drama follows the rise and subsequent collapse of FTX through the eyes of its key players. It explores the $8 billion cryptocurrency scandal that rocked global financial markets in the recent past. The series successfully draws attention to the human elements behind one of the most significant frauds in history.

Critics found that if the show is short of being fully compelling in every single scene, it remains consistently interesting. The Altruists manages to balance entertainment with the serious nature of the events it depicts. It offers a nuanced look at the consequences of greed and ambition in the tech industry.

The series has been praised for its ability to transform real-world headlines into a gripping narrative. Critics appreciate the attention to detail in depicting the financial mechanisms of the collapse. The production quality helps ground the story in reality despite some minor technical flaws.

Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle have been recognized as two of the best young screen actors currently working. Their performances are described as brilliant and central to the show's success. The supporting cast, including Karan Soni, adds depth and emotional weight to the story.

The release of The Altruists coincides with a renewed interest in cryptocurrency and financial regulation. Viewers are drawn to the cautionary tale of unchecked ambition and the failures of oversight. The series serves as a timely reminder of the vulnerabilities in the digital asset space.

Early audience reactions mirror the critical acclaim, with many viewers praising the acting and pacing. The emotional brutality of the characters and the high-stakes environment keep viewers hooked. The series has quickly become a topic of conversation among entertainment and finance communities alike.

The eight-episode format allows for a comprehensive exploration of the events leading up to the collapse. Each episode delves deeper into the relationships and decisions that led to the downfall of FTX. The structure provides a clear narrative arc that is both informative and entertaining.

Critics note that the show avoids simplistic judgments, instead offering a complex portrayal of its characters. The Altruists does not shy away from the moral ambiguities faced by its protagonists. This nuance adds to the drama's depth and makes it a more thought-provoking viewing experience.

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The production values are largely praised, with set design and cinematography enhancing the storytelling. While some digital effects fell short, the overall visual style is polished and professional. The attention to period detail helps immerse viewers in the specific time period of the scandal.

The series has been described as a must-watch for those interested in true crime and financial history. It provides a fascinating glimpse into the inner workings of a major crypto exchange. The Altruists succeeds in making a complex topic accessible to a broad audience.

As the series continues to gain traction, its impact on public discourse about cryptocurrency is being felt. The dramatic portrayal of the FTX collapse resonates with those who experienced the market turbulence. It serves as both entertainment and a historical document of a pivotal moment in tech history.

Julia Garner's portrayal of Caroline Ellison has been particularly lauded for its emotional range. The actress captures the complexity of a character caught between loyalty and self-preservation. Her performance is a standout in an already strong ensemble cast.

Anthony Boyle's depiction of Sam Bankman-Fried is equally impressive, balancing charm with underlying menace. The actor brings a palpable sense of confidence and eventual vulnerability to the role. His chemistry with Garner drives the emotional core of the series.

The Altruists stands out in the crowded landscape of biographical dramas for its specific focus on the crypto industry. It fills a gap in the market for stories about recent technological upheavals and their consequences. The series is a timely addition to the streaming platform's library.

Critics have praised the show's pacing, noting that it maintains tension throughout its eight episodes. The narrative avoids filler content, moving steadily toward the inevitable conclusion of the scandal. This tight pacing keeps viewers engaged from the first episode to the last.

The series also explores the broader implications of the FTX collapse on investors and the market. It highlights the human cost of the financial disaster, including the lives ruined by the fraud. This perspective adds a layer of gravity to the dramatic storytelling.

As The Altruists continues to receive praise, it solidifies its place as a significant cultural moment. The series captures the zeitgeist of a period marked by rapid technological change and financial instability. It is a compelling drama that will likely be discussed for years to come.