A critical look at Netflix's The Altruists, examining how Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle portray the toxic FTX founders through caricature and relationship drama.

Netflix has launched a new limited series titled The Altruists , which reimagines the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The show stars Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle as the central figures involved in one of history's largest financial frauds. Critics note that the production takes a unique narrative approach by focusing on interpersonal dynamics rather than pure criminal mechanics.

Plot Focus on FTX Founders Relationship

The Altruists chronicles the complex, on-again-off-again romantic history between Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison. The narrative begins with their initial meeting while employed at Jane Street Capital. After leaving those positions, they co-founded the crypto entity that would eventually become known as FTX. Their professional and personal lives become inextricably linked during this period.

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The storyline details their struggle to define the boundaries of their partnership. This ambiguity extends into their business operations, which were heavily influenced by their adherence to effective altruism. Both individuals pledged to donate ninety-nine percent of their profits to charitable causes. However, mismanagement and pride ultimately led to accusations of stealing eight billion dollars from customer accounts.

Cast and Creative Team Behind Production

Graham Moore serves as the primary creative force, acting as writer, creator, showrunner, and executive producer. Jacqueline Hoyt joins him as a writer, showrunner, and executive producer. The ensemble cast features Alex Lawther as Sam Trabucco, co-CEO of Alameda Research. Matt Rife portrays Ryan Salame, CEO of FTX Digital Markets.

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Madison Hu appears as Constance Wang, the chief operating officer of FTX. Karan Soni plays Nishad Singh, the head of engineering. Eugene Young takes on the role of Gary Wang, the chief technology officer. Paul Reiser and Robin Weigert play Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried, the parents of Sam Bankman-Fried.

Caricature Approach to Character Portrayal

The series employs a distinct stylistic choice by presenting its main characters as caricatures rather than realistic depictions. Anthony Boyle portrays Sam Bankman-Fried as an utterly deluded and deeply unpleasant individual. His performance relies heavily on mannerisms that echo Jesse Eisenberg, emphasizing the character's narcissism and self-perception as a benevolent figure.

Julia Garner portrays Caroline Ellison with significant physical transformations, including nose and teeth prosthetics. Critics note that these changes make Garner resemble actress Holly Hunter rather than the real-life figure. Garner adopts a baby voice for the character, creating an awkward dynamic that serves as the devil on Bankman-Fried's shoulder.

The performances are described as broad and unapologetic in their exaggeration. While initial episodes require adjustment for viewers due to the unlikable nature of the protagonists, the storytelling becomes more compelling as the financial crimes unfold. Garner receives particular praise for her effectiveness in the latter half of the series.

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Viewer Reception and Narrative Structure

The show has been described as a romance disguised as a crime story. Creators have stated that the primary goal is to explore a relationship rather than document a theft. This decision has divided audiences, with some finding the focus on personal drama engaging and others finding the characters unbearable.

The series does not shy away from the absurdity of the real-life figures. It highlights traits such as Ellison's interest in Harry Potter fanfiction and Bankman-Fried's distinctive physical appearance. These elements are amplified for dramatic effect, creating a surreal viewing experience that sits between satire and serious drama.

Awards recognition is anticipated for Julia Garner, particularly for scenes in the penultimate episode. These moments are described as painfully awkward yet chilling, rooted in events that actually occurred. The production stands as a mid-tier success in the genre of financial fraud miniseries.