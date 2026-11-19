New series The Altruists chronicles the rise and fall of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison in this eight-episode true-crime drama.

The eight-episode drama series The Altruists offers a detailed exploration of the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and Alameda Research, centered on the complex relationship between FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison. The production, created by acclaimed Oscar-winning screenwriter Graham Moore, dramatizes the events leading to a massive financial scandal involving more than $8 billion in customer funds being channeled into risky trades, luxury real estate, and political donations. Julia Garner portrays the former Alameda Research CEO, sharing the lead role with Anthony Boyle, who plays the disgraced crypto mogul.

The Altruists Narrative and Cast Details

The official synopsis describes the story as one where young, idealistic individuals suddenly worth billions tried to do good but unleashed the worst in each other, framing the narrative as a toxic love story inspired by real fraud. The ensemble cast includes Alex Lawther, Karan Soni, Naomi Okada, Madison Hu, Matt Rife, Eugene Young, Paul Reiser, Robin Weigert, Maddie Hasson, Marianna Phung, Jennifer Grey, and Terry Chen. Garner and Boyle serve as the primary focal points, anchoring the series as it navigates the high-stakes world of digital currency trading.

Also read The Altruists Miniseries Review: Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle on FTX Scam

Real-Life Convictions and Sentences

The series is grounded in the legal outcomes of the real-life figures it depicts, specifically detailing the convictions and subsequent prison sentences received by the main subjects. Sam Bankman-Fried was eventually convicted of fraud and sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the collapse. Caroline Ellison received a two-year sentence after cooperating with authorities and turning into a key federal witness during the investigations.

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Production Team and Creative Leadership

Executive producer Graham Moore serves as the co-showrunner alongside Jacqueline Hoyt, bringing his screenwriting expertise to the adaptation of these complex financial crimes. The production team also includes executive producers Julia Garner, Jessie Dicovitsky, Vinnie Malhotra, Scoop Wasserstein, Tonia Davis, Ponsoldt, and Lauren Morelli. James Ponsoldt, Kyle Patrick Alvarez, Mairzee Almas, Graham Moore, and Silver Tree have served as episode directors, ensuring a diverse creative vision across the eight episodes.

Series Release and Critical Reception

Netflix's The Altruists trailer previously offered viewers a first look at Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle in their respective roles as Caroline Ellison and Sam Bankman-Fried, generating significant interest prior to the show's debut. The Netflix series has now received strong reviews following its release, marking a notable entry in the genre of true-crime television adaptations. The drama continues to draw attention from fans interested in the intricate details of the cryptocurrency market crash that shook global financial markets.