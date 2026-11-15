The AI-Native Organization: Smaller Teams, Faster Execution, Fewer Roadmaps

How Anthropic, Ramp, Shopify, Meta and Linear are organizing product and engineering teams for 2027, and what it means for yours.

Product Builder, hands on AI Developer. Spent a good part of the last 15 years building eCommerce Marketplaces . Product Builder, hands on AI Developer.

Spent a good part of the last 15 years building eCommerce Marketplaces . Product Builder, hands on AI Developer. Spent a good part of the last 15 years building eCommerce Marketplaces . This is a time of the year where every organization is working out the structure that makes sense for them.

Also read 12 Things Organization Experts Are Urging You to Get Rid of Before the Holiday Season

And this year, every firm clearly has significant changes planned. A big contributor is AI. Tools have evolved massively since the start of the year , and many of us now run org structures that don’t match what’s possible today. That may be slowing us down.know our unfair advantage / right to winBut with Coding tools evolving the way they have, a lot of the “how” has collapsed.

Traditionally non-technical users like Marketers and Finance have also warmed up to pushing code using org provided and self owned harnesses. As a part of this study, we have looked at a broad range of technology firms, from the large, like Amazon and Microsoft, to Shopify and Linear, as well as smaller labs like Every - and how they have evolved over the year to adapt to this new realityMost companies have realized that the shorter the distance between idea and execution, the lower the friction.

And with agents, people can have virtual team members rather than actual ones, which avoids the need for a full setup. Companies have also started experimenting with consolidation of roles into common profiles.

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For example, LinkedIn has started its builder program, where individuals in very small teams own end-to-end accountability, from customer focus to outcomes. Anthropic has stopped talking about roles, and talks more about Archetypes. They have also stopped bucketizing the roles of designers, product managers - and meld everyone into a common job title - MTS , with designers pushing code, developers PM’ing and PM’s developing.

Over time, when designers and PM’s write code, engineers design and plan what to release - the functional hats everyone wears is more and more likely to transform into what each person brings to the table When speed of decision making is key, having committees decide on the right approach is clearly a drag on time. We see firms with founder leaders taking a stronger stance.

For example, Ramp has mentioned that “everyone is a builder” and they expect nothing else from anyone in the organization. AI-forward firms have started building their own harnesses Harnesses are the organizational brain and actioning engine, and which practically operate through the equivalent of chat.

For example, Ramp’s Inspect and Shopify’s River allows anyone in the companies to be a builder and get what they want done . The delivery unit is now a pod of one to five builders engineer, designer and PM trios for about a quarter . Roles are a lot more fluid, sure engineers write more of the code that customers see and ensure scale.

But designers, PM’s and other roles also operate on code / so design as a function is not sacrosanct to designers, neither is code sacrosanct to developers. This is a slow pivot towards archetypes - from the existing role-based functions In this new structure, The pod owner answers for the end metric itself, whether that’s revenue, retention or customer time saved, and everything else, agents included, is just how they get there..

The Harness acts as everyone’s virtual teammate - operatable through slack or any channel of choice. This allows for multiplayer real-time development, as well as non-engineers being able to get work done on code with limited human intervention or gatekeeping. With teams incentivised to ship fast, that works well, until a major stability, security or compliance issue kicks in.

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Non-negotiable functions areDefine a frontier team, which keeps everyone current With all teams now focused significantly on outcomes and speed of delivery, it’s impossible for everybody to keep track of the latest developments in the market. That’s why there is typically also a frontier team. Its members may not be allocated full-time, but they are responsible for synthesizing what’s going on in the world and systematically bringing it into the organization.

Examples areNaturally, the next key question is how planning takes place. Are roadmaps still relevant? Are they quarterly or weekly? Are they built around goals?

, only a principle about responding quickly to major changes.

“Ditch fixed roadmap” was a callout from Slack CPO Rob Seaman. Plans are tested by shipping, not by review meetings. Most Claude Code features launch as research previews. Ramp lets teams ship to an early-access tier whenever they want, and reviews only before general release.if you want non-technical people on board.

Giving them the right tools really matters: every individual running their own Claude Code does not create shared knowledge and capability. When you don’t have a roadmap, it’s still important for someone to make sure the direction isn’t constantly reset. Decisive leadership and a single line of control are super important. Everybody understands ROI once the token budget crosses the people budget.

Make sure everyone knows what they are spending on, without restricting them. In the end, it’s clear that org structures will keep changing, and likely more often than once a year. What’s most important is for the organization to stay agile to changing needs. It’s going to be a wild ride.

Product Builder, hands on AI Developer. Spent a good part of the last 15 years building eCommerce Marketplaces .