The Afternoon Wire: Russia-Ukraine Conflict, US Economy, and More

A roundup of top news including Russia's ongoing attacks on Ukraine, a chemical tank implosion in Washington, Naomi Osaka's French Open dress, Daniel Harding's appointment, US stock market highs amid consumer cutbacks, a whale swallowing a kayaker, health tips for night owls, and other notable stories.

Russia maintains attacks on Ukraine, as Kyiv is warned to brace for a possible major barrageChemical tank implosion in Washington state kills 1 and leaves 9 missingNaomi Osaka’s sequined gold dress at the French Open reminds her of the Eiffel Tower at nightDaniel Harding, British conductor and pilot, to follow Dudamel as LA Philharmonic music directorAs US stock market hits new highs, 2 of 3 Americans are cutting back on spending, survey showsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerReleasing cool water protects fish in the Grand Canyon. That comes at cost to hydropowerBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itFDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketGardeners often hear about supposed hacks and quick fixes.

Here are some common ones debunkedPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryHRW acusa a los EAU de entrenar a mercenarios colombianos para la guerra en SudánExceptionally early heat wave shatters records and brings deaths in EuropeThe Afternoon WireChemical tank implosion in Washington state kills 1 and leaves 9 missingNaomi Osaka’s sequined gold dress at the French Open reminds her of the Eiffel Tower at nightDaniel Harding, British conductor and pilot, to follow Dudamel as LA Philharmonic music directorAs US stock market hits new highs, 2 of 3 Americans are cutting back on spending, survey showsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerReleasing cool water protects fish in the Grand Canyon. That comes at cost to hydropowerBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itFDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketGardeners often hear about supposed hacks and quick fixes.

Here are some common ones debunkedPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryHRW acusa a los EAU de entrenar a mercenarios colombianos para la guerra en Sudán | A woman is seen through the broken window after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 24, 2026. United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio is reflected in a glass as he arrives for a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Helsingborg, Sweden, Friday, May 22, 2026.

Keiko Fujimori, presidential candidate of the Popular Force party, greets supporters as she arrives at a rally in Lima, Peru, Thursday, May 21, 2026. Participants compete in the men’s downhill race category of the traditional annual Cheese Rolling contest at Cooper’s Hill in Brockworth, Gloucestershire, England, Monday, May 25, 2026.

A drawer full of eyes, used to make puppets, is seen at Jim Henson’s Creature Shop in New York, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty hold a ball before throwing during the sixth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 23, 2026.

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits a children’s activity centre in Essex, England, Thursday, May 21, 2026 to support families and help ease pressures on household budgets. A grey-headed fish eagle flies with its prey after catching a fish from a pond on the outskirt of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Musician Farideh Sarsangi plays percussion during a performance dubbed “Sounds of the South,” featuring music from southern Iran, at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, May 21, 2026. Jupiter Morrow, 10, of Chattanooga, Tenn. , reacts after giving the correct answer during the first preliminary round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in Washington.

Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, May 23, 2026. The Shenzhou-23 manned mission launches from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, northwestern China on Sunday, May 24, 2026. A woman is seen through the broken window after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 24, 2026.

A woman is seen through the broken window after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 24, 2026. United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio is reflected in a glass as he arrives for a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Helsingborg, Sweden, Friday, May 22, 2026.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio is reflected in a glass as he arrives for a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Helsingborg, Sweden, Friday, May 22, 2026. Keiko Fujimori, presidential candidate of the Popular Force party, greets supporters as she arrives at a rally in Lima, Peru, Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Keiko Fujimori, presidential candidate of the Popular Force party, greets supporters as she arrives at a rally in Lima, Peru, Thursday, May 21, 2026. Participants compete in the men’s downhill race category of the traditional annual Cheese Rolling contest at Cooper’s Hill in Brockworth, Gloucestershire, England, Monday, May 25, 2026.

Participants compete in the men’s downhill race category of the traditional annual Cheese Rolling contest at Cooper’s Hill in Brockworth, Gloucestershire, England, Monday, May 25, 2026. A drawer full of eyes, used to make puppets, is seen at Jim Henson’s Creature Shop in New York, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. A drawer full of eyes, used to make puppets, is seen at Jim Henson’s Creature Shop in New York, Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty hold a ball before throwing during the sixth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 23, 2026. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty hold a ball before throwing during the sixth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 23, 2026.

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits a children’s activity centre in Essex, England, Thursday, May 21, 2026 to support families and help ease pressures on household budgets. Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits a children’s activity centre in Essex, England, Thursday, May 21, 2026 to support families and help ease pressures on household budgets.

A grey-headed fish eagle flies with its prey after catching a fish from a pond on the outskirt of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, May 21, 2026. A grey-headed fish eagle flies with its prey after catching a fish from a pond on the outskirt of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Musician Farideh Sarsangi plays percussion during a performance dubbed “Sounds of the South,” featuring music from southern Iran, at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, May 21, 2026. Musician Farideh Sarsangi plays percussion during a performance dubbed “Sounds of the South,” featuring music from southern Iran, at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, May 21, 2026. Jupiter Morrow, 10, of Chattanooga, Tenn.

, reacts after giving the correct answer during the first preliminary round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in Washington. Jupiter Morrow, 10, of Chattanooga, Tenn. , reacts after giving the correct answer during the first preliminary round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in Washington.

Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, May 23, 2026. Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, May 23, 2026. The Shenzhou-23 manned mission launches from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, northwestern China on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

The Shenzhou-23 manned mission launches from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, northwestern China on Sunday, May 24, 2026. AP mobile scroll: a selection of standout vertical images published by The Associated Press in the past week.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio is reflected in a glass as he arrives for a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Helsingborg, Sweden, Friday, May 22, 2026. United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio is reflected in a glass as he arrives for a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Helsingborg, Sweden, Friday, May 22, 2026.

President Donald Trump speaks at Rockland Community College, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Suffern, N.Y. Keiko Fujimori, presidential candidate of the Popular Force party, greets supporters as she arrives at a rally in Lima, Peru, Thursday, May 21, 2026. Keiko Fujimori, presidential candidate of the Popular Force party, greets supporters as she arrives at a rally in Lima, Peru, Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Participants compete in the men’s downhill race category of the traditional annual Cheese Rolling contest at Cooper’s Hill in Brockworth, Gloucestershire, England, Monday, May 25, 2026. Participants compete in the men’s downhill race category of the traditional annual Cheese Rolling contest at Cooper’s Hill in Brockworth, Gloucestershire, England, Monday, May 25, 2026.

A drawer full of eyes, used to make puppets, is seen at Jim Henson’s Creature Shop in New York, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. A drawer full of eyes, used to make puppets, is seen at Jim Henson’s Creature Shop in New York, Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty hold a ball before throwing during the sixth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 23, 2026. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty hold a ball before throwing during the sixth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 23, 2026.

A boy practices at a Barcelona FC-sponsored soccer academy in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Thursday, May 14, 2026. Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits a children’s activity centre in Essex, England, Thursday, May 21, 2026 to support families and help ease pressures on household budgets. Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits a children’s activity centre in Essex, England, Thursday, May 21, 2026 to support families and help ease pressures on household budgets.

A grey-headed fish eagle flies with its prey after catching a fish from a pond on the outskirt of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, May 21, 2026. A grey-headed fish eagle flies with its prey after catching a fish from a pond on the outskirt of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Musician Farideh Sarsangi plays percussion during a performance dubbed “Sounds of the South,” featuring music from southern Iran, at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, May 21, 2026. Musician Farideh Sarsangi plays percussion during a performance dubbed “Sounds of the South,” featuring music from southern Iran, at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, May 21, 2026. Jupiter Morrow, 10, of Chattanooga, Tenn.

, reacts after giving the correct answer during the first preliminary round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in Washington. Jupiter Morrow, 10, of Chattanooga, Tenn. , reacts after giving the correct answer during the first preliminary round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in Washington.

Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, May 23, 2026. Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, May 23, 2026. The Shenzhou-23 manned mission launches from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, northwestern China on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

The Shenzhou-23 manned mission launches from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, northwestern China on Sunday, May 24, 2026.





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