The Afternoon Wire

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The Afternoon WireTrump issues pardon to former Republican congressman convicted of insider trading Shohei Ohtani greets Jen Pawol behind the plate at DodgersWrestling matches provide an action-packed story time at US libraries, in photosAmerica In Focus: US job market is rebounding, but economic frustration persistsLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyWorld Cup stadiums earn prestigious certifications as green buildings before matches beginEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itSome people tape their mouths shut at night.

Doctors wish they wouldn'tFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historiaCuba to open hotel sector to management by Cubans at home and abroad after chains leave islandAt least 12 people shot at an Ohio festival and a search for suspects is still ongoing, police sayJudge tosses Kennedy Center suit against musician who canceled Christmas Eve showSenior British royals gather as King Charles' nephew marries nurse Harriet SperlingAP Entertainment WireAmerica In Focus: US job market is rebounding, but economic frustration persistsLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyWorld Cup stadiums earn prestigious certifications as green buildings before matches beginEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itSome people tape their mouths shut at night.

Doctors wish they wouldn'tFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historia





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Trump Pardon Shohei Ohtani US Job Market Ebola Outbreak Night Owl Health

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