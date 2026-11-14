The aftermath of the FAA ground stop continues to plague Philadelphia travelers this weekend

Ripples from the nationwide ground stop continued at Philadelphia International Airport, where more than a hundred flights into and out of the airport were cancelled Saturday morning.

Travelers in Philadelphia continued to face uncertainty Saturday morning after an extraordinary nationwide ground stop upended airports and stranded passengers overnight . The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday grounded planes for more than four hours — the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years — after new technology added to the nation’s air traffic control system overloaded antiquated equipment and caused “intermittent” communications and radar gaps, officials said.

The stoppage caused hundreds of flights at Philadelphia International Airport to be delayed or canceled Friday evening, forcing some travelers to abandon their itineraries and scroll for last-minute lodging or rideshares hit by surge pricing . Those ripples continued to be felt Saturday morning: More than a hundred flights into and out of the airport were cancelled and more than 60 were delayed as of 10 a.m., according to data from flight tracking website FlightAware .

Also read Nationwide FAA Ground Stop Strands Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport

“I was worried about my flight getting canceled,” said Ron Sigismonti Jr., who arrived at the airport early for his flight home to North Carolina. While Sigismonti was hopeful the communication issues were a one-time thing, he was prepared for a long day.

“Anything could happen,” he said. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said the effects of the ground stop could be felt for days but predicted that airlines and flight schedules would return to normal in time to handle the Thanksgiving travel rush. Responding to questions from The Inquirer, a PHL spokesperson cited information from the Airports Council International-North America : “Many airports will also see increased volumes of activity over the next days as disrupted passengers are accommodated on new flights.

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” Dozens of travelers, dreaming of a beach oasis, instead found themselves at the South Philadelphia airport’s baggage claim, where temperatures hovered in the low 40s. Their flight to the Turks and Caicos Islands was canceled, just before they were about to board.

“I’d rather be in clear blue water than Philadelphia,” said Chris Hudson of Smyrna, Del. , who was part of a 27-person group headed to the islands for an annual family vacation. Hudson’s group was attempting to rebook a flight for Monday, shaving two days off their planned getaway.

Airlines are obligated to offer free rebooking on another flight for travelers who want to continue their journey, or a refund if their flight was canceled and they decide not to take the trip. Lisa Prisco of Bethany Beach and her husband were hoping to rebook their 50th wedding anniversary-excursion for January.

“We’re retired,” said Prisco. “It’s an inconvenience, that’s all. “But I feel for the families and working people. ” Hudson heaped the blame on “dirty” politicians from both parties: “They can’t fix anything,” he said.

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“They just blame each other. ” Trump administration officials have renewed their calls for a multi-billion-dollar investment into aging air traffic technology that they say is needed to prevent similar failures. The FAA has already replaced thousands of old copper wires with fiber optic lines and upgraded hundreds of radio systems as part of an overhaul that began last year after Congress approved $12.5 billion of funding. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.