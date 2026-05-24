The Aftermath of Guarma Mod Brings New Life to Red Dead Redemption 2's Forgotten Chapter

A mod created by generalpengu on Nexus Mods, extends Guarma's lore and provides new experiences for players who already own Red Dead Redemption 2.

The Van der Linde gang, following their failed bank robbery in Blackwater, find themselves stranded on the secluded tropical island of Guarma after a shipwreck.

This set the stage for Chapter 5 of Red Dead Redemption 2, where Arthur has to join forces with a rebel group led by Hercule Fontaine to overthrow the island's sugar plantation dictator, Colonel Alberto Fussar. A free-to-download mod for Red Dead Redemption 2, titled The Aftermath of Guarma, is now available to breathe new life into the game.

Created by generalpengu on Nexus Mods, this mod includes a detailed port of Guarma, a better village, more secrets, and a deeper exploration of the island's lore





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Red Dead Redemption 2 Guarma The Aftermath Of Guarma Mod Gaming Gaming Mods PC Games

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