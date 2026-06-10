The Aftermath: Lindsay Hubbard's Stand on Amanda Batula's Absence and West Wilson's Exclusive Relationship

Lindsay Hubbard is disagreeing with Andy Cohen about how long Amanda Batula was off stage during the Summer House reunion. Lindsay Hubbard is still trying to navigate her friendships after the scandal involving Amanda Batula and West Wilson. The Aftermath, titled 'The Aftermath,' will air on Tuesday, June 16.

I'm going to be honest with you guys, Lindsay, 39, shared on the Wednesday, June 10, episode of SiriusXM's Summer House . She explained that she had 'a lot of questions left over from the reunion' that she wanted Batula, 34, to answer truthfully and honestly.

The fallout from Amanda Batula and West Wilson's romance is continuing to plague the Summer House cast, and Lindsay Hubbard is still trying to navigate her friendships after the scandal. Lindsay is not talking to West or Amanda, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that West, 31, did 'reach out to her' after confirming they were exclusive but had yet to say they love each other.

When asked if they had an 'affair' in summer 2025, West and Amanda replied in unison, 'Absolutely not.

' The Aftermath, titled 'The Aftermath,' will air on Tuesday, June 16. According to the network, the special will follow select cast members in their day-to-day lives as they get together to continue unresolved conversations, confront difficult issues and share their truth. While catching up with Andy, 58, Hubbard jokingly told her boss, 'Don't be mad at me,' for her behavior at the reunion. Andy, who moderated the three-part special, quickly made it clear that he wasn't mad at all





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Summer House Lindsay Hubbard Amanda Batula West Wilson Andy Cohen The Aftermath Reunion Exclusive Relationship Affair Penn State Football Player Hospitalized Fiancee Killed In Hit-And-Run

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lindsay Hubbard Teases New Reality Project and Addresses Summer House Scandal Amid Cast Romance RevelationsLindsay Hubbard hints at a new reality‑TV shoot starting soon, defends her comments about Amanda Batula, and discusses the fallout from West Wilson and Amanda Batula's disclosed romance. The upcoming spinoff will blend fresh and archival footage, featuring a cameo by country star Dustin Lynch.

Read more »

Photos show the aftermath of anti-immigration protests in Northern IrelandRiots broke out in Belfast after a stabbing attack by a man from Sudan that left a victim seriously injured.

Read more »

Dr Ranj Singh's Ex-Wife Reflects on Emotional Aftermath of His Coming OutSulvinder Samra, ex-wife of TV doctor Dr Ranj Singh, spoke about the hurt and worry over judgment following their divorce after he came out as gay. Dr Ranj discussed his realization of his sexuality after therapy during their marriage and his current relationship with James Colebrook. Sulvinder described the healing process and her parents' support, while Dr Ranj issued a statement expressing regret for any pain and emphasizing his respect for their past relationship.

Read more »

Danielle Olivera Denies Giving Carl Radke Hand Job Amid Lindsay Hubbard's ClaimsDanielle Olivera is responding to Lindsay Hubbard's claim that she gave Carl Radke a hand job in an Uber in 2019. Olivera clarifies that it was an over-the-pants hand job, not a real one, and calls the rumor a lie. Carl Radke also addressed the incident, stating it was 'spun out of control.' The controversy stems from the 'Summer House' reality show cast and their complicated relationships.

Read more »