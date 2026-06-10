The Adam Project: Netflix's Underrated Sci-Fi Gem That Blends Star Wars and Back to the Future

A look at how Netflix's The Adam Project successfully combines nostalgic sci-fi influences into an original story, and why it proves Shawn Levy is the right director for an upcoming Star Wars film.

The Adam Project , a 2022 Netflix original film directed by Shawn Levy , offers a surprisingly fresh take on time travel and sci-fi adventure. Despite initial skepticism that it might be mere nostalgia bait, the movie successfully blends elements of Star Wars and Back to the Future into an original story.

Ryan Reynolds stars as Adam Reed, a fighter pilot from a dystopian 2050 who travels back in time to 2022 and meets his 12-year-old self. Together, they must prevent a villain from exploiting time travel for nefarious purposes. The film prioritizes character dynamics and blockbuster spectacle over hard science, creating an enjoyable ride that evokes the spirit of 1980s pop culture without feeling derivative.

This approach mirrors Netflix's strategy following the success of Stranger Things, where the streaming service has sought to replicate nostalgic appeal through original properties rather than direct reboots. Critics and audiences compared The Adam Project to classics like The Last Starfighter, Tron, Back to the Future, and Star Wars, highlighting its successful fusion of familiar elements into a coherent narrative.

The movie does not get bogged down by its complex plot mechanics; instead, it focuses on the relationship between the two Adams, played by Reynolds and Walker Scobell, whose chemistry anchors the film. This lighthearted, character-driven sci-fi storytelling is reminiscent of the best 80s family adventures, making it accessible to younger viewers unfamiliar with the source inspirations.

The Adam Project serves as a standalone genre exercise, much like Netflix's Fear Street trilogy, offering a gateway for new audiences to explore classic sci-fi tropes without requiring prior knowledge. Levy's direction in The Adam Project showcased his ability to balance nostalgia with originality, a skill he later applied to the blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024. This success likely contributed to his selection as director for the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter, set for release in May 2027.

The new film will feature a star-studded cast including Ryan Gosling, Matt Smith, and Amy Adams. While plot details remain scarce, the fact that Levy helmed a movie that seamlessly merged Star Wars and Back to the Future themes bodes well for his handling of the beloved franchise. The Adam Project remains one of Netflix's most underrated original sci-fi movies, proving that heartfelt storytelling and nostalgic homages can coexist in a fresh and entertaining package





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