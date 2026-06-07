The Acolyte Creator Still Up for Season 2, Talks Renewed Fan Interest

Leslye Headland hasn’t given up on The Acolyte and says she’s hopeful Disney+ might revisit the series after it re-charted on the platform.

Leslye Headland hasn’t given up on The Acolyte and says she’s hopeful Disney+ might revisit the series after it re-charted on the platform. The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland says she still wants Season 2 after the canceled Star Wars series re-charted on Disney+.

Headland hopes renewed fan interest in The Acolyte could help revive Osha and Mae’s story in the High Republic era. The Acolyte ended with Osha joining Qimir, Mae losing her memory, and the Jedi covering up the truth behind Sol’s fall.. It makes sense given how both shows lean more on the darker side of the franchise, even though the stories take place at dramatically different points in the timeline.

Say what you will about the streaming algorithm, but fate is funny sometimes. Headland spoke toabout her interest in revisiting the series, set at the end of the High Republic days before the events of the Skywalker Saga, that starred"I would still want to do it! Absolutely," Headland said.

"As more people discover it, I think people may want to see some form of the story come back. " The series features Stenberg playing twin sisters Osha and Mae, at opposite ends of the Force: Osha embraces her path to becoming a Jedi before leaving, while Mae is on a mission of revenge on the Dark Side path, trained under Qimir/The Stranger.

As Osha reconnects to her former master, Jedi Master Sol , the dark truth emerges about Sol and the Jedi, who are getting assassinated by Mae following the events of Osha and Mae's village, which Sol and three Jedi peers visit, and ends up being wiped out. At the end of the season, it's Osha who turns on Sol, Mae gets her memory wiped and is left with the Jedi, and Osha becomes the apprentice of Qimir, who is revealed to be the apprentice of Sith Lord Darth Plageus.

Sol's master, Vernestra , cleans up the mess that cost Sol and his team their lives by pinning all the Jedi deaths on him, wrapping up the conspiracy, and turning her attention to Yoda, who's only seen from behind.

"We did have a lot of stuff that we wanted to explore — including tying in lore to the sequels," Headland teased. "Getting into who exactly Manny's character is, his connection with Vernestra, his connection with Plagueis, and then his connection with other sequel-established things. " For more, including I’ve been following pop culture for over 30 years with eclectic interests in gaming, comics, sci-fi, fantasy, film, and TV reading Starlog, Mad & Fangoria.

As a writer for over 20 years, Star Wars was my first franchise love. Leslye Headland hasn’t given up on The Acolyte and says she’s hopeful Disney+ might revisit the series after it re-charted on the platform. Lena Headey will reunite with Game of Thrones co-stars Hannah Waddingham and Maisie Williams for her new audio drama, BBC Sounds' Intimacy.

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Leslye Headland hasn’t given up on The Acolyte and says she’s hopeful Disney+ might revisit the series after it re-charted on the platform. In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: TWD: Dead City, The Vampire Lestat, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Ghostbusters, Buffy, Heated Rivalry, and more! Lena Headey will reunite with Game of Thrones co-stars Hannah Waddingham and Maisie Williams for her new audio drama, BBC Sounds' Intimacy.

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