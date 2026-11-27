Jon Bernthal and Ben Affleck star in The Accountant 2, which exits Hulu on December 1. Watch the R-rated thriller before it disappears from streaming on November 30.

The action thriller The Accountant 2 is scheduled to leave the streaming platform Hulu on December 1. This departure leaves subscribers with a narrow window to view the R-rated film starring Jon Bernthal and Ben Affleck. The movie must be watched by the end of the day on November 30 to avoid missing out.

Streaming Deadline For Accountant 2

Current subscribers must secure their viewing access before the December 1 cutoff. The film will not be available to Hulu users after this date. While the movie may eventually move to a different streaming service, no new platform has been confirmed yet. It is not listed in Prime Video's schedule for December 2026.

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Ben Affleck And Jon Bernthal Duo Dynamics

Jon Bernthal and Ben Affleck form the central duo in The Accountant 2, reprising their roles as Christian Wolff and Braxton. Christian Wolff is an autistic accountant and former assassin, while Braxton is his brother and an active hitman. The sequel shifts the narrative formula from the first film to focus heavily on this brotherly bond. Their chemistry drives the buddy-movie style of the sequel. Bernthal brings a flamboyant and charismatic energy to his role. Affleck maintains a more serious demeanor throughout the film.

Critical Reception And Film Details

Amazon MGM released The Accountant 2 in theaters in April 2025. Director Gavin O'Connor helmed the project with a runtime of 2 hours and 12 minutes. The film carries an R-rating for strong violence and language throughout. Critics have given the movie a 74% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences have responded even more positively with a 92% score. The original film received lower marks with a 53% critics score and 77% audience score. The sequel succeeds by balancing intense action with moments of humor. Affleck dancing in a bar is one example of the lighter moments.

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Future Sequel Plans And Trilogy Intent

Director Gavin O'Connor has confirmed intentions to create a third film in the series. He previously envisioned the story as a complete trilogy. Affleck and screenwriter Bill Dubuque have teased that The Accountant 3 is in development. Amazon MGM has not yet given the project an official green light. If produced, the third film would feature a road-trip narrative. It would also likely include the return of Anna Kendrick as Dana Cummings. The threequel aims to bring all three characters together for new adventures.

Viewing Urgency And Platform Availability

The immediate exit from Hulu creates urgency for fans of the franchise. The movie has become a strong performer on streaming services since its theatrical run. It started on Prime Video before moving to other platforms. The absence of a semi-romantic plot allows the brotherly bond to take center stage. This shift allows the sequel to go further with its R-rated content. Having two trained killers in the story increases the action stakes. Fans should check their watchlists before the November 30 deadline. Missing the film on Hulu means waiting for an unknown future release date.