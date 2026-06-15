The Academy Reveals Its New Board Of Governors For The 2026-27 Term

The Academy has announced its new Board Of Governors for the 2026-27 term, including those who were elected for the first time, re-elected, returning after a hiatus or continuing.

The Academy revealed its new Board Of Governors for the 2026-27 term , including those who were elected for the first time, re-elected, returning after a hiatus or continuing.

The governors will take office at the first scheduled board meeting of the new term. In February 2026, the board approved a bylaws amendment that ensures equity in board representation among branches. As of the 2026-27 board year, all 19 Academy branches will have three branch-elected governors, adding additional governors to the Animation, Production and Technology and Short Films branches. To establish staggered terms, governors in these three branches were elected to one-, two- or three-year terms this year.

Elections in 2027 will follow the standard protocol of one governor election per branch, with three-year terms. The Animation branch will have Bonnie Arnold and Jinko Gotoh, with Arnold serving a three-year term and Gotoh serving a one-year term. The Production and Technology branch will have David Leitch, Aylsworth and Armstrong, with Aylsworth serving a three-year term, Armstrong serving a two-year term, and Leitch serving a one-year term.

The Short Films branch will have Bob Rogers and Magnusson, with Magnusson serving a three-year term and Rogers serving a two-year term. Returning governors include Pam Abdy, Haifaa al-Mansour, Lesley Barber, K.K.

Barrett, Dion Beebe, Jason Blum, Brooke Breton, Effie T. Brown, Carter Burwell, Paul Cameron, Patricia Cardoso, Eduardo Castro, Annie Chang, Peter Devlin, Jennifer Fox, Chris Hegedus, Richard Hicks, Larry Karaszewski, Laura C. Kim, Christina Kounelias, Peter Kujawski, Marlee Matlin, Isis Mussenden, Andy Nelson, Missy Parker, Gerald Quist, Jason Reitman, Nancy Richardson, Andrew Roberts, Howard A. Rodman, Terilyn A. Shropshire, Chris Tashima, Kim Taylor-Coleman, Jean Tsien, Marlon West, Gigi Williams and Rita Wilson. The board comprises 47% women and 32% from underrepresented communities, based on self-reporting.

In accordance with a bylaws amendment approved earlier in 2026, a sitting Academy president may run for re-election until they have served up to four consecutive one-year terms in the role, even if they would normally be required to take a two-year hiatus after serving two governor terms. This rule directly affects current President Lynette Howell Taylor, who otherwise would have not been allowed to run for re-election after her first term ends this year but now will be allowed for up to the next three one-year terms





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Academy Board Of Governors 2026-27 Term Branch-Elected Governors Equity In Board Representation Staggered Terms

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