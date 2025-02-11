The Absolute Best Products You Need Right Now

This list is filled with must-have products that will make your life easier, healthier, and more enjoyable. From oral care essentials to skincare saviors and kitchen gadgets that will have you feeling like a pro chef, there's something here for everyone.

We've also got a cleaning obsession, and this oral care pick is designed to help you get a deeper clean than ever before. It features two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are 10 times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth! Another innovative pick comes from Ronald Plotka, DDS, who established a small business that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes. These brushes are designed to get deeper cleans even patients with 'great' dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. This toothbrush is a personal favorite, as I used to only use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these — especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.We're also big fans of this gadget that's perfect for getting rid of the bits of hard to reach food particles that like to hide between your teeth. Looking for some great AirPod alternatives? These are completely waterproof (like, you can fully take them in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible. They come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). They have great bass and have really good build quality. I have taken them everywhere from the gym to school. The charge lasts a few hours and whenever I need them again they will be fully charged again with the case that fits great in your pocket. Next up, a true skincare MVP that reviewers swear by for reducing the size of pores, dealing with acne and redness, and helping tighten and rejuvenate skin. It's designed to work on all skin types and a lot of reviewers noticed *next day* results. One reviewer shared, 'I have really dry, textured, sensitive acne prone skin with hyper pigmentation and this stuff changed the game for me. I ran out a while back and didn’t use it for a week and noticed a real difference. It really just smooths out the texture without drying you out and doesn’t burn like other chemical exfoliants I’ve triedLooking for a way to free your pasta from its hot juices straight from the pot, and spare you storage space to boot (is it just me or are colanders always in the business of being exactly in the way of whatever it is you need)? Psst — these are also a game-changer for washing your fruit, too! They are hands down the best invention since sliced bread. If you do not have one of these, get one, maybe two. Then buy them for all of your loved ones for holidays or birthday gift.Feeling a little overwhelmed? This guided journal tens of thousands of reviewers swear by — through a series of questions and thought experiments, it encourages people to take time away from their screens to explore their feelings, both new and old, so they can embrace meaningful ones and try to let others go. One reviewer shared, 'I LOVE IT!! I have depression/anxiety and have been told in the past that I need to journal. Well, easier said than done, right? I just never knew what to write about. I love this journal because it gives you prompts.This cleaning product is a must-have for every household. It tackles so many darn things that it'll be the BFF of every room in your house. Need to paint over a stain on the wall? Get it off with The Pink Stuff. Think you need to replace that caked-over grimy pan? Put The Pink Stuff to the test. About to hire cleaners to tackle whatever the heck is going on in your tub? 1-800-The-Pink-Stuff, baby!! A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match. I tried glass cleaner, stove top cleaner, magic erasers, and even some 'tried and true homemade methods.' Nothing worked.Get ready for some seriously healthy hair with this Olaplex-like repairing mask. Infused with collagen ingredients and protein extracts, this mask will help restore hair health and reduce shedding. All you gotta do is apply it on wet hair after a shampoo, wait five minutes, and rinse it out. This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them! My only issue is that the bottle is small and my hair is extremely thick and very long (almost down to my bum), so I had to use half of the bottle for one use.Love cooking but hate chopping veggies? This gadget julienne, chops, spiralizes, and slices vegetables in an instant and has a built-in storage container to hold the chopped veggies so you can pour them into a pan or dish without any mess. Easy to use. Easy to clean. I’ve used it about five times so I hope it lasts but so far 11/10





